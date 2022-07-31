NDC Party Chairman Stripped Naked

The constituency chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Chiana-Paga, Upper East Region,

James Kojo Kopanamo has allegedly been attacked on Friday by aggrieved youth of the party.

About 20 irate youth reportedly invaded the constituency office of the party in Paga in the Kassena-Nankana West District when the party was having its branch reorganization exercise and unleashed mayhem on the chairman.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that petitions were filed against some party members in the constituency.

In the course of sorting out the petitions by the chairman and the Upper East Regional Vice Chairman of NDC, Abubakari Salifu Atongo when suddenly, the youth group stormed the office without any apparent reason.

The invasion led to confrontation when the constituency chairman ordered the youth to vacate the office but they refused and attacked the chairman, tearing his pair of trousers.

In addition to the physical assault, the aggrieved youth also made away with cash sum of about GHC3,750 from the constituency chairman.

Meanwhile, the constituency chairman has reported the incident to the police who have issued him with medical form to attend hospital for treatment and examination.

Confirming the incident, the chairman accused a failed parliamentary candidate from the constituency, Nikyema Billa Alamzy for being behind the attack.

According to him, “The accusations started some time ago that I worked against their preferred candidate for the choice of a parliamentary candidate. So they think they must teach me a lesson. So it presupposes that whatever they are doing, he must have knowledge of it. That is a fact. He can’t run away from that.”

Mr. Alamzy however denied the allegations of masterminding the attack and could not tell who the attackers were.

He said “That is mediocrity. What am I contesting for and the chairman is not supporting me? I don’t deal with things in the past. How will I know whether he supported me or not? How can you tell whether one supported you or not? And he is the chairman, they weren’t allowed to partake in the politics. So how will I know whether he supported me or not?

By Vincent Kubi