Nestlé Milo Celebrates Academic Excellence

Nestlé Milo in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, through the Ghana Education Service (GES), have celebrated academic excellence at the 65th President’s Independence Day Awards 2022.

The awards, instituted in 1993, recognize the outstanding performance of students from public schools in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E).

This year, 36 high achievers from the 16 regions of Ghana, including four with special educational needs, were recognized for their show of academic brilliance.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Center, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana Ltd, Georgios Badaro congratulated the students and reiterated Nestlé’s commitment to helping to shape future generations.

“Each of you gave your all in the BECE and came out successful. You exhibited the values of resilience and grit that Milo champions. These critical life skills help will help you become more rounded on your developmental path,” he said.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his remarks, commended Nestlé for sponsoring the awards for the past 15 years and highlighted the government’s commitment to continue to provide quality education to millions of children in Ghana.

Each of the award winners received a Samsung tablet, cash prize, crystal plaque, medal, one-year’s supply of Nestlé products and a certificate signed by President Akufo-Addo.

In addition to the support of the President’s Independence Day Awards, Milo in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, through the Ghana Education Service, has been discovering and developing future sports champions with the Milo Under-Thirteen Champions League for the past thirty years, reaching over 100,000 school children across the country annually.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri