New Crystal Health Services Honored as Premium Healthcare Service Provider of 2023 at Made-In-Ghana Awards

New Crystal Health Services Limited has been recognized as the Premium Healthcare Service Provider of the Year 2023 at the 11th edition of the Made-In-Ghana Awards and Gala Dinner, hosted by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana. The prestigious event, held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Saturday, September 21, 2024, celebrated outstanding Ghanaian businesses under the theme “Celebrating Ghanaian Business Pride for Sustainable Economic Development.”

The Made-in-Ghana Awards recognize premium brands that exemplify excellence in Ghana’s manufacturing and service industries. According to the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana, the Premium Brands of the Year distinction honors businesses that have demonstrated long-term success, built loyal customer bases, and contributed significantly to the nation’s economic and social progress through quality services and product delivery. The award highlights brands that have gained a strong reputation and a dedicated clientele by maintaining superior standards over the years.

Dr. Wisdom Amegbletor, CEO of New Crystal Health Services Limited, dedicated the award to the hospital’s employees and loyal patients, expressing gratitude to the stakeholders who have supported the hospital throughout its 21-year journey. Dr. Amegbletor emphasized the company’s commitment to continuing the provision of high-quality healthcare, which has led to the establishment of the soon-to-be-commissioned ultra-modern healthcare facility in Tema, as well as the new branch opening at Takoradi Mall.

Finally, Dr. Amegbletor urged the public to prioritize their health by making regular visits to healthcare facilities for routine checkups, stressing that good health is fundamental to a long and fulfilling life.