New ECG Boss Tours Central Region

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana on Wednesday, 15th June 2022, paid a courtesy call on the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan at the Regional Coordinating Council, Cape Coast.

The visit was to officially introduce himself upon his appointment as the Managing Director of ECG and to strengthen the cordial relationship between the two organizations.

The Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama said, the Electricity Company of Ghana has the mandate to provide safe, quality, and reliable electricity to support the nation’s economic growth. Thus, he will ensure that Management and staff work tirelessly to live up to the mandate.

Mr. Dubik Mahama however expressed that, as part of efforts to reduce the company’s system losses, ECG is embarking on a one-month exercise to enable customers who are unable to purchase prepaid credits, do not receive bills, have faulty meters, engage in illegal connections among others to report to any ECG office for rectification of such anomalies.

“This exercise will help us update our customer information and essentially improve revenue collection,” he added.

Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister said, the Regional Coordinating Council has received enormous support from ECG over the years.

She also commended ECG for the reliable supply of electricity in the region which serves as a bedrock for businesses and other developmental activities in the region.

She however added that there is the need to extend electricity to communities that have not yet been connected to the national grid.

“The various departments of the Regional Coordinating Council are ready to provide ECG with the necessary support where possible,” she said.

Mr. Dubik Mahama mentioned that ECG is developing a road map on the ‘Know Your Customer (KYC) concept and other initiatives to improve customer service delivery.

He pledged the company’s support to the developmental agenda of the region.

The Managing Director was accompanied by the Central Regional General Manager and some Directors.

– BY Daniel Bampoe