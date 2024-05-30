Nick Danso Honored As Maritime And Trade CEO Of The Year

Dr Nick Danso Adjei, the Executive Chairman of Trade Facilitation Company, Ghana Link Network Services Ltd, has been named the Best Maritime and Trade CEO of the Year at the prestigious 8th Ghana CEO Summit.

The award recognizes his pivotal role in enhancing trade facilitation through the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), which has significantly improved the efficiency of goods clearance at Ghana’s ports and borders.

This award comes just after Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, who is the Chief Executive Officer and the Executive Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd was honoured with the prestigious title of Ghana’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” at the Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards a fortnight ago.

The “Entrepreneur of the Year” award given him a fortnight ago marked the sixth time Dr Danso Adjei had been recognised in that esteemed accolade, affirming his status as one of Ghana’s leading entrepreneurs.

Under Dr Danso Adjei’s leadership, ICUMS has revolutionized the trade sector by reducing the complexities of the previous workflow processes and substantially increasing government revenue.

This system now effectively connects over 8,000 trade facilitation players daily, streamlining operations at critical points of entry such as seaports, airports, and land borders.

Speaking at the sidelines of the Ghana CEO Summit, Dr. Danso Adjei detailed how the ICUMS has integrated advanced artificial intelligence technologies to enhance system efficiency and security. “The introduction of AI has sealed potential loopholes, ensuring a robust platform that supports fast-tracked, smooth clearance of goods,” he said.

The astute businessman also advising the Ghanaian youth noted that, not only must the youth be focused in life but work hard and stay focused on the goals they set for themselves and they can be guaranteed that God will help them towards achieving the goals they set for themselves.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr Danso Adjei has spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives, from pioneering innovative solutions in trade facilitation with Ghana Link Network Services Ltd to venturing into the energy sector with Misyl Energy and Nick Petroleum.

This year’s Ghana CEO Summit focused on the theme “Reigniting Business and Economic Growth: Charting a Path Forward; Economic Diversification and Artificial Intelligence Transformation.” It featured a high-profile Presidential Session with Vice President of Ghana, HE Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former President John Dramani Mahama, discussing pivotal topics like economic agenda resetting, private sector development, and the impact of digitalization and AI on economic growth.

Founded in 2016, the annual summit convenes over 1000 CEOs, heads of state, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and policymakers from West Africa and around the globe, aiming to foster dialogue and collaboration between the private and public sectors. The insights and strategies discussed are geared towards propelling substantial and sustainable economic growth within the region.

Ghana Link Network Services Ltd is a pioneering company committed to leveraging technology for trade facilitation. Led by Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, the Executive Chairman, the company has been at the forefront of introducing innovative solutions such as the Integrated Customs Management Systems (ICUMS) to enhance efficiency in the nation’s ports and borders.