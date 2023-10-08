NMC Condemns U-TV Invasion, Calls For Probe

The National Media Commission has expressed concern over the recent attack on UTV, a popular Ghanaian television station.

In a statement released today, the Commission noted the increasing use of violence as a means of addressing grievances against the media and journalists.

The Commission has stressed that violence does not improve journalism and admonished perpetrators of such crimes to seek redress through the complaint settlement mechanism of the National Media Commission.

The Commission has also called on all Ghanaians, particularly political actors ahead of the 2024 election, to reject violence and build a Ghana that respects freedom of the press.

To support this, the NMC has announced a comprehensive programme to work with stakeholders in ensuring the media operate without fear.

The Commission has reiterated its commitment to working with the Ghana Police Service to get to the bottom of this matter.

The attack on UTV has evoked widespread condemnation from Ghanaians, who have called for swift action to bring those responsible to justice.

The National Media Commission plays a critical role in ensuring that journalists operate without fear.

The public is being urged to support these efforts to promote a culture of peace, respect for human rights and tolerance.

Read NMC Statement below

October 8, 2023

For Immediate Release

ATTACK ON UTV

The National Media Commission is concerned about the reported attacks on UTV and is working with the Ghana Police Service to address the situation.

The Commission is concerned about the increasing use of violence as the preferred method for addressing grievances against the media and journalists.

Perpetrators of such crimes must realise that violence does not produce better journalism.

This is why the Constitution provides anyone who feels aggrieved by the work of the media the opportunity to seek redress through the complaint settlement mechanism of the National Media Commission.

As we approach the electioneering process for Ghana 2024, it is important for political actors and all Ghanaians to learn that the Ghana we envisage would not be built on the path of violent attacks on journalists.

In the next couple of weeks, the NMC will be rolling out a comprehensive programme to reactivate with our key stakeholders the Coordinated Mechanism for the Safety of Journalists to ensure the media continue to operate without fear.

In the meantime, we assure the public of our cooperation with the Ghana Police Service to get to the bottom of this matter.

George Sarpong

Executive Secretary

By Vincent Kubi