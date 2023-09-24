No Casualty Recorded In Ofankor 3-Storey Building Collapse

On Saturday, September 23, 2023, a three-storey building under construction behind Ofankor Market near Asofan shockingly collapsed.

Despite heavy rains that occurred the day before, no casualties were reported.

One of the workers on the site noticed that the building was about to collapse and raised the alarm, allowing everyone to run to safety.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), but the report suggests that inadequate materials might have caused the building to come down.

The GNFS spokesperson, ADO1 Alex King Nartey, expressed doubt about the quality of materials used in the collapsed building.

He also mentioned that the tenants of the building were contradictory in their statements- one claimed that no work has been going on in the building for six months, while another said that someone was plastering when the building was about to collapse.

The police were also informed about the collapse and arrived at the scene for fact-finding. They met one Maxwell Yaw Agyemang, a house caretaker, who reported that the pillars of the uncompleted two-story building were sinking slowly to the ground.

Later, the whole building suddenly collapsed to the ground. No casualties were recorded in this incident, according to a police report prepared by Cpl Florence Azumah.

The GNFS and the police will continue to investigate the cause of the collapse.

