No Govt Official Arrested In UK Over £26m – Minister

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has denied reports that a Ghanaian government official has been arrested in the United Kingdom for money laundering.

Recent reports had suggested that an official of the Ghanaian government had been arrested at an airport in UK.

But the Information Minister insists that there has been no arrest of a Government official in connection with money-laundering.

“No Ghanaian official has been arrested with £26 million in the UK,” he told Skyy power radio station in an interview monitored by DGN Online.

By Melvin Tarlue