Nollywood Actor, Leo Mezie Is Dead

Nollywood Actor, Leo Mezie

One of Nollywood’s legendary actors, Leo Mezie is reportedly dead.

Mezie has been battling with kidney problem and had a transplant over 4 years ago.

It was reported that he had another transplant last week which led to some complications.

He died on Saturday, May 14, 2022 but the news of his passing spread on Monday. Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis, confirmed the sad news in a post on Instagram on Monday.

Reports say Mezie had been frequenting the hospital trying to get back on his feet before his death.

Chioma wrote “Actor Leo Mezie is dead. He died on Saturday in Abuja while recovering from a kidney transplant. His corpse has been moved to Umuahia his hometown. RIP Leo.”

Mezie’s passing followed the death of another Nollywood veteran, Sir David Osagie, who reportedly died on set some days ago.

The actor, known for playing the role of a king in most movies, died hours after he was on a movie set.