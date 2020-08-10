NPP, NDC Clash Again, One Dead

One of the burnt NPP vehicles

A SYMPATHIZER of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) identified as Kofi Stephen has died in the Bono Region.

The incident happened on Saturday evening on the premises of the Electoral Commission (EC) at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District when supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP clashed again.

In an attempt by the police to disperse the rampaging party hooligans, a stray bullet allegedly hit Kofi Stephen and two others.

It comes barely a month after a similar clash left one dead at Banda, also in the region.

Apart from Kofi Stephen who died, another NPP supporter called Eliasu and one NDC sympathizer whose name is not readily available also sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Dormaa West District Hospital.

The source said Kofi Stephen originally sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital at Dormaa Central where he passed on.

The incident, according to sources, happened at about 5:18 p.m. during the EC mop-up registration on Saturday.

Eliasu was hit by bullet when the security personnel present at the registration centre fired warning shots to disperse supporters of both parties at Nkrankwanta.

One Mitsubishi vehicle and motorbikes belonging to the NPP were also burnt in the violence.

A source told DAILY GUIDE that during the registration exercise, a research officer of the NPP, Michael Gyabaa, went to buy food but upon his return he was attacked by supporters of the NDC led by one Ganue.

This angered NPP supporters who wanted to retaliate but were prevented by the security.

The security personnel thought Gyabaa had died so they started giving warning shots into the crowd to disperse them but unfortunately the bullet allegedly hit Kofi Stephen and injured two others in the process.

Gyabaa sustained minor injuries and was sent to the hospital; police were not available for comments.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Nkrankwanta