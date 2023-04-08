NPP Not Ready To Handle Over Power To NDC – Bryan Acheampong

Minister for Food and Agriculture who is Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong has hinted that the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP is not ready to handle over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC in the coming 2024 general election.

According to him, the NPP is ever ready to retain power through good policies by breaking the eight year political cycle.

He therefore warned the NDC to forget the 2024 election since they are going to lose.

Bryan Acheampong said this when addressing a huge crowd of NPP members at Mpreaso-Kwahu in the Eastern Region as part of the Easter Celebration after a Walk dubbed “Walk to Build A Better Ghana” that was graced by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He warned that the opposition NDC should not dare to think of creating any confusion on the day of voting in 2024 general election since the NPP won’t spare them at all, but rather deal with them because they have the men.

He added that the current measures put in place by the ruling Party will make it difficult for the NDC to win any general elections in Ghana again, adding that the NDC will collapse very soon since they are not the alternative for this country.

He explained that even though the country is facing some economic challenges, the situation is changing and that the ruling party will win the next election with Dr. Bawumia as the flagbearer of the party.

He said, “Now with the way things are changing the economy will bounce back on its strength again, I am telling you that we are going to come around that curve and we are going to win the 2024 elections hands down”.

“I am not perturbed, I am not afraid, I promise the people of Kwahu, Eastern Region, and Ghanaians in general that NPP will break the eight because it’s possible”.

I believe that we can do it, we have the records of His Excellency, and I am not too worried about breaking the eight, I know that 2024 is another election and we have the record to stand on and we are going to win that election,” he said.

-He continued that “Every election is difficult not just breaking this eight, I don’t see this breaking the eight and all those things, is another election and we have the records of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, all the infrastructure projects going on across the country and we are going to ride on that very hard and win, where there are gaps we will explain to the population why those gaps exist”.

Bryan Acheampong indicated that “Me and my colleague’s members of parliament, senior members of this party, we are going to do everything in our power to make sure that the good works of the government are properly propagated, there are setbacks in life, there are setbacks in government and these are a turbulent time for the world and we are getting our first share of it, I think we will come around those things and when we campaign hard on the records of H.E Nana Akufo-Addo and we will surely break the eight with that record”.

The walk brought together all the 33 constituency chairmen in the region, some Ministers of State, MPs, and CEO and MMDCEs.

BY Daniel Bampoe