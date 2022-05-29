NPP Polls: Devine Retains Position In Accra

The Incumbent Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has retained his seat in the just-ended Regional Executive elections held at the Trade Fair Centre, La.

He beat his only contender, Alfred Boye with slim margin of 6 votes to be come the winner.

The election witness some altercation as there was reported exchanges of blows at the Trade Fair Centre venue.

The polls which were peaceful at the initial stage, was later marred after delegates from the TESCON bloc were called to cast their votes.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that one of the candidates attempted to stop some of the TESCON representatives from casting their votes.

The development led to a scuffle but police and party officials developed tactictis to bring the situation under control for the exercise to continue.

Find copy of the full results below

GREATER REGIONAL OFFICERS ELECTIONS RESULTS

CHAIRMAN

1. Alfred Boye… 326votes

2. Divine Agorhome 332votes (winner)

1ST VICE CHAIR

Mrs. Joana Adda Frances (unopposed)

2ND VICE CHAIR

1. Mr. Eric Nartey Ch. Dollar 268votes (winner)

2. Mr. Peter Vanderpuye 64votes

3. Mr. Francis Ebo Mensah 75votes

4. Mr. Jeffrey Osei 213votes

5. Ibrahim Yaaboi 38votes

SECRETARY

1. Mr. Odarlai Parker France 424votes (winner)

2. Mr. Solomon Assante 35votes

3. Mr. Emmanuel Clottey 198votes

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

1. Ben Kwaku Asare. 327votes

2. Baba Seidu … 332votes (Winner)

TREASURER

1. Ms. Francisca Anyorkor 312votes

2. Ms. Racheal Tutu. 347votes (Winner)

ORGANIZER

1. Nathaniel Bossah 47votes

2. Prince Obeng 533votes (Winner)

3. Romeo Sarfo 69votes

WOMEN ORGANIZER

Ms. Edem Attipoe 267

Ms. Grace Acheampong (Winner) 340

Ms. Naana Eyeson 12

Ms. Naa Torshie Torto 29

YOUTH ORGANIZER

1. Moses Abor. 355votes (Winner)

2. Isaac Asare 37votes

3. Harriet Serwah 21

4. Kwame Apenteng 241votes

5. Gabriel Anandiya 5voted

6.

NASARA COORDINATOR

1. Kamil Hussein

2. Abdul Amid

3. Alhaji Ishaq

4. Mumin Abagje

5. Jeff Kassim 311 (winner)

6. Hajj Tiicas

By Vincent Kubi