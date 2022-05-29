NPP Polls: Full Results From 14 Regional Election Centres

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has successfully conducted majority of it much-anticipated delegates conference for the election of regional executives across the country.

Some 14 regions have so far conducted their respective polls.

The polls begun on Friday, May 27, 2022 where seven regions namely; Ahafo, Bono-East, Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Western North took their turn to elect officers.

Subsequent day Saturday May 28, the polls continued in other seven regions namely; Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra, Oti, Volta, Upper West and Western.

The Bono Regional Elections have been scheduled for today Sunday, May 29, 2022.

However, date is yet to be fixed for the Central Regional polls where the elections have been suspended indefinitely due to a court action.

So far, the elections conducted have seen some incumbents retaining their positions while others have been booted out and replaced with new executives.

After closed of polls Saturday, below are how the candidates fared in their respective regions:

AHAFO

Four incumbent executives retained their positions, with one losing in the Region.

Kwabena Owusu Sekyere retained his position as the Chairman.

Amadu Mohammed also retained his position as the Nasara Coordinator, and Ruth Fosua maintaining her position as the Women’s Organizer.

Eugene Kusi Boakye also retained his position as Treasurer.

However, Gausu Mohammed Baba, lost his position as the Secretary to Eric Nana Antwi.

ASHANTI

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, sailed through his re-election bid as Regional Chairman for the third time running.

The vociferous Ashanti Regional Chair went past Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), his closest contender, and three others to retain his position.

This is the third time he is securing the seat.

CHAIRMAN

1. BERNARD ANTWI BOASIAKO ( INCUMBENT)- 464 RETAINED

2. ASARE BEDIAKO- 20

3. ODENEHO KWAKU APPIAH- 306

4. OWUSU ADUOMI- 9

5. OHENEBA KOFI ADUM BAWUAH- 3

FIRST VICE CHAIRMAN

1. KWABENA NSENSKYIRE( INCUMBENT )- 342

2. PATRICK ACHEAMPONG- 358 ELECTED

3. KENNEDY MARFO- 76

4. YAW AMOATENG- 26

SECOND VICE CHAIRMAN

1. RICHIES OSCAR- 140

2. PATRICK GYAMFI- 153

3. VICTORIA OWUSU-ACHIAW- 422 ELECTED

4. ABRAHAM BOADI- 11

5. SAMUEL ABANGA- 41

6. MOHAMMED SEIDU- 32

7. ADU ASAMOAH KWASI JOSEPH- 3

NASARA COORDINATOR

ALHAJI SAALIM BAMBA ( INCUMBENT & UNOPPOSED )

SECRETARY

1. LAWYER KWAME ADOM APPIAH ( INCUMBENT )- 411 RETAINED

2.NELSON OWUSU ANSAH- 390

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

1. ALLEN GYIMAH ( INCUMBENT) – 536 RETAINED

2. PAUL KWABENA YANDOH- 190

3. SHADRACK AGYAPONG- 38

4. KWAME BEDIAKO FRIMPONG – 38

TREASURER

1. HAJIA ZAINAB SALLOW (INCUMBENT)- 388. RETAINED

2. FREDERICK ADDAE- 151

3. ISAAC OSEI KWARTENG- 221

4. FOSTER KWADWO ASARE – 41

YOUTH ORGANIZER

1. MICHAEL OFORI AKUOKU- 21

2. RAPHAEL SARFO PARTICK- 294 ELECTED

3. OHEMENG IAN AMOORE- 7

4. MARTIN AMEYAW- 245

5. KWABENA AMO AIDOO- 25

6. ISAAC BONSU- 32

7.LAWRENCE AGYARKO- 30

8. DUAH BOATENG HENRY KWAKU- 147

WOMEN’S ORGANIZER

1. NANA AMA AMPOMAA ( INCUMBENT )- 419 RETAINED

2. BEATRICE OWUSU- 344

3. ADWOA KONADU- 39

ORGANIZER

FRANCIS ADOMAKO ( INCUMBENT & UNOPPOSED )

BONO EAST

Thomas Adu Appiah, the incumbent Regional Chairman lost the polls.

CHAIRMAN

Ibrahim Baba Bukari – 151

Thomas Adu Appiah – 78

Prince Yaw Donyina– 7

1ST VICE CHAIR

Amoah King-David Kwao – 112

Ibrahim Mohammed – 115

2ND VICE CHAIR

Baba Ahmed Abdallah – 119

Nana Sekyere – Boateng – 101

Boakye Thomas Kwadwo – 17

SECRETARY

Amofa Kofi Atta – 108

David Boakye – 129

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Mahama Seidu Limann – 132

Agyemang McCarthy – 37

Charles Tadi Banyu – 68

WOMEN’S ORGANIZER

Kuffour Akosua Nketia – 63

Sophia Afriyie Danso – 174

ORGANIZER

SULE MUSAH – 178

KWAIN BONSE ISAAC -59

NASARA CO-ORDINATOR

Jibril Abubakar – 144

Issaka Haruna Bamba – 51

Alhaji Mohammed Adamu – 42

EASTERN

The margin of victory were relatively wide for incumbent executives in the Eastern Region, except for the youth organiser slot, which saw Adamu Musah beating his closest contender with a paltry 21 votes.

The Women’s Organiser is the only executive to have lost in the just-ended polls.

Chairman

Jeffrey Konadu Addo- 424

Boateng Agyemang Kwadwo Albert – 202

Youth Organizer

Aaron Donkoh -201

Adamu Musah Raha -230

Isaac Agorku Asante Wuttoh -198

Women’s organizer

Fati Vondolie – 297

Mercy Amoh Darkoah -331

Assist Secretary

Felix Osafo Marfo -195

Nana Yaw Papin -228

Robert Osei Danso Ofori Atta -104

Secretary

Tony Osei-Adjei-398

Buckman Akuffo – 130

2nd Vice Chair

Frank Appiah – 319

Paul Amaning – 119

Micheal oteng-Adu -197

Organizer

Jerry Osei Poku – 545

George Opoku Acheapong

Ahmed Yusif Yonah 198

GREATER ACCRA

Divine Otoo Agorhom, the incumbent Regional Chairman emerged winner to secure re-election.

He eluded defeat by the skin of his teeth, winning by just six votes margin. He had 332 votes, while his contender had 326.

CHAIRMAN

1. Divine Otoo Agorhom – 332

2. Alfred Boye – 326

1ST VICE

Joana Adda Frances

2ND VICE

1. Van Pee – 64

2. Francis Ebo Mensah -75

3. Jeffery Osei- 213

4. Eric Nartey – 268

SECRETARY

1. Odarlai Parker — 424

2. Emmanuel Clottey – 198

3. Solomon Asante -35

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Baba Seidu – 332

Ben Kwaku Asare – 327

TREASURER

Racheal Tutu 347

Francisca Ayorkor – 312

ORGANIZER

Prince Obeng – 543

Romeo Sarfo – 69

Nathaniel Bossah – 47

WOMEN’S ORGANIZER

Grace Acheampong – 340

Naana Eyeson – 12

Edem Atipoe – 267

Torshie Torto – 29

YOUTH ORGANIZER

MOSES ABOR -355

Isaac Asare – 37

Harriet Serwaah – 21

Kwame Apenteng – 241

Gabriel Anandiya – 5

NASARA COORDINATOR

Alhaji Ishaq – 162

Abdul Amid – 27

Mumin Abagje – 2

Hajj Tiicas – 74

Kamil Hussein – 82

Jeff Kassim – 311

NORTH EAST

Most of the incumbents in the North East Region retained their seats.

The only incumbent who lost was the Regional Treasurer of the party.

In the Chairmanship race, Fuseini Nurudeen, who is the incumbent, was re-elected.

Chairmanship

Fusheini Nurudeen – 71

Shani Mohammed – 24

Akamara Bawa Henry – 50

1st Vice Chairman

Alhji Gado – 102

Sadiq – 44

2nd Vice chairman

Abdul Rahaman Gariba – 96

Sulemana Frinjei – 50

Secretary

Sambie Suley – 106

Dr Musah – 27

Janong – 13

Asst. Secretary

Yamusah Ibrahim – 109

Jamal deen – 37

Youth Organiser

Janda Mohammed 21

Duut Thomas 31

Adam Bashiru 20

Mumuni M. Nurudeen74

Women’s Organiser

Haruna Humu 109

Haruna Kubira 36

Organizer

Amos Yambil 101

Mahama Tampuri Yamusa 10

Mahama Jangdow 35

NORTHERN

Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba was re-elected as the Northern Regional Chairman.

The election was not without drama as some six persons were arrested by police for engaging in suspicious activities at the conference venue, the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

CHAIRMAN

1. Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba- 238

2 Amadu Inusah 122

3 Ibrahim Mahama 1.

SECRETARY

1. Sibdow Alhassan Yakubu 39

2. Mutawakilu Musah 19

3. Hudu Zakaria 198

4. Abukari Iddrisu 102

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

1. Aniwaba Kwaku Bediako Jeremiah 258

2. Kumbung Omega 37

3. Abu Latif 17

4. Kaleem M. Ibrahim 52

NASARA COORDINATOR

1. Sham-una Illiasu 36

2. Abdul Rahman Samari 134

3. Alhaji Fatawu Adam Danjega 190

WOMEN’S ORGANIZER

1. Hajia Rahana Aziz 219

2. Hajia Rahi Yahaya 64

3. Suraiya Manan 87

YOUTH ORGANIZER

1. Mohammed Alhassan 199

2. Salifu Abdul-Rahaman Mumin 152

3. Musah Aminu 7

SAVANNAH

In the Savannah Region, five incumbent executives failed to retain their positions.

They are the 2nd Vice-Chair, Secretary, Organizer, Treasurer, and Nasara Coordinator. However, Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu, has been re-elected as the Savannah Regional Chairman of the party.

CHAIRPERSON

1. Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu = 112

2. Abass Azumah= 60

1ST VICE CHAIRPERSON

1. Dr Abudu Amadu Musah – unopposed

2ND VICE CHAIRPERSON

1. Johnson Kwame Gyinde = 108

2. Hajia Zulfawu Amadu = 65 [Incumbent]

SECRETARY

1. Mohammed Issah = 104

2. Haruna Iddrisu = 68 [Incumbent]

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

1. Mayoyo Aminu Sulemana = 95

2. Karim Bismarck Ishaw = 75

ORGANIZER

1. Kwame Aboagye = 88

2. Mohammed Tohir = 84 [Incumbent]

TREASURER

1. Abu Lutie = 77

2. Mahama Saidu Mumuni Akotia = 66 [Incumbent]

3. Sanka Sulemana = 29

YOUTH ORGANIZER

1. Raphael Akati Mahama = 117

2. Iddrisu Abdulai = 54

WOMEN’S ORGANIZER

1. Hajia Safia Mohammed = 83

2. Fatahiya Mohammed = 80

3. Love Khande Issah = 07

NASARA COORDINATOR

1. Alhaji Nashirudeen Abdul-Mumi = 63 [Incumbent]

2. Mohammed Marhey Bamba = 107

UPPER EAST

The incumbent Regional Chairman Anthony Namoo, retained his position.

The Regional Chairman and the Women’s Organizer, Ayamba Georgina, were the only two candidates who were re-elected in the polls in the region.

The remaining eight incumbent executives lost their respective positions to fresh candidates.

CHAIRMAN

1. Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim= 4

2. Filson Awankua = 42

3. Anthony Namoo =114

4. Bugri A. Asamani = 11

5. Jerry Asamani =36

6. Dr. Moses K. Atinga = 99

1ST VICE CHAIRMAN

1. Osman M. Konkonba = 22

2. Alhaji Abubakar Sadique = 115

3. Isaac Adawele Atasige = 145

4. Abubakari Mohammed Siita = 23

2ND VICE CHAIRMAN

1. Akunaba Ageyure Aghana = 36

2. Bampil Badeabo Moses = 146

3. Atiru Samuel = 122

SECRETARY

1. Ayambire Cletus Innocent = 18

2. Elvis Figo A. Awonekai = 203

3. Amadu Mogtar Bagaya = 86

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

1. Paul Kofi Yin = 27

2. Atangiba M. Shakiru = 142

3. Andrew Atariwini = 137

ORGANIZER

1. Ayamga Ayinbisa Peter = 126

2. Mark Ayamga = 28

3. Charles Taleog Ndanbon = 153

WOMEN’S ORGANIZER

1. Ayamba Georgina = 216

2. Akagwire Margaret = 90

YOUTH ORGANIZER

1. Abdul-Rahaman Amidu = 5

2. Hannah Agana = 72

3. Musah Salahu-deen = 147

4. Listowell Azongbila = 49

5. Paul Aganda = 17

6. Aguri Albert =16

NASARA COORDINATOR

1. Salley Musah Delwinde = 188

2. Ustarz Seidu Abass = 118

TREASURER

1. Daniel Ayine = 163

2. Joseph Awinpanga Akanfaba = 147

UPPER WEST

The incumbent Upper West Regional Chairman retained his seat in the just-ended regional executive elections.

The 74-year-old beat his only contender, Alhaji Mahama Toyina, with a slim margin contrary to earlier concerns about his defeat.

A total of 242 delegates took part in the elections, which had 34 candidates contesting for the various positions.

The polls, supervised by the Electoral Commission, ended successfully without any major hindrance amidst heavy security presence.

The incumbent chairman, Sanbaye B Kangbere, popularly known as Chairman Heavy Weight defended his position after obtaining 130 votes, beating his only contender Alhaji Mahama Toiba who had 112 votes.

The incumbent first vice chairman, Abdul-Rahaman Abdul-Aziz also retained his seat with 157 votes while his closest contender managed to poll 85.

A former Municipal Chief Executive for Wa Central, Alhaji Aziz Gado, won the second vice chairmanship slot, while Tanko Daniel Dauda got the nod to become the secretary.

The party however could not elect a women’s organizer after two contestants, Mumuni Minata and Nancy Dery polled a tie of 76, booting the incumbent, Diana Puopele off her seat.

The rest of the winners include Alhassan Suleman, Treasurer, Alaska B. Kantong, Organizer, Hamid Mohammed Saana, Youth Organiser. Ali Mohammed Nuri, Nasara coordinator and Alhassan Yussif, Assistant Secretary.

Speaking after the elections, chairman Kangbere thanked the delegates for reposing confidence in him and charged the new executives to work had to harness the gains of the NPP in the region.

The NPP lost two of the five seats they won in 2016 in the last elections in the region under the first chairmanship tenure of Mr. Kangbere.

WESTERN

Three incumbent regional executives were unsuccessful in their re-election bid.

The Western Regional Organizer, Abdul Ganiyu and Regional Women’s Organizer, Abena Kwallah both lost after the election.

Also missing out on his position was the incumbent First Vice Chair, Ishmael Evonlah Whajah.

Chairman

1. FRANCIS NDEDE SIAH – UNOPPOSED

1st Vice

1. NANA KWESI ANSAH – 52

2. ISHMAEL EVONLAH WHAJA -72

3. ASAFOAKYE BADU – 191

4. JAMES OBENG JNR. – 15

Rejected-1

2nd Vice

1. KWAME ARMAH – 177

2. JONATHAN AYEPA AMOAH – 41

3. KEN WOODE – 35

4. BABA YIDDANA – 22

5. MICHAEL ASARE APPIAH – 56

Secretary

1. OKATAKYIE AMANKWAA AFRIFA – 196

2. DOMINIC REX JONFIAH – 35

3. EMMANUEL ACQUAAH – 57

4. CHARLES COBBINAH – 48

Rejected 1

Assistant Secretary

1. NANA ADJOA APPIAH – 264

2. FRANKLIN ADJEI – 7

3. ABDUL HAKEEM BUHARI OSMAN – 50

4. JOSEPH YAW BAIDOO – 10

Treasurer

1. HORMA AKESI MIEZA – 175

2. RHODA EFE ESHUN – 155

Rejected-1

Organizer

1. ABDUL GANIYU MOHAMMED – 149

2. AMOABENG OWUSU ACHEAMPONG – 181

Rejected -1

Women’s Organizer

1. ABENA KWALLA – 127

2. ANGELA NAANA CHRISTIAN – 5

3. OSEPHINE YAA ODOOM – 198

Youth Organizer

1. BENEDICT ADDAE-218

2. OSAGYEFO ATTIAH KWAW-113

Nasara Coordinator

1. AL-LABIB IMAM ALI – 213

2. HARUN ADAM – 87

3. ABEKA DAWDA A. – 13

VOLTA

The Volta Region voted to retain the incumbent chairman, Makafui Woanya.

The election saw several incumbent executives retaining their seats, except the Women’s Organiser.

Nasara Coordinator

1. Mudashiru Adebayo 116. Incumbent

2. Abdulai Kamilla 8

3. Abdulai Suala 96

4. Zain 70

Youth Organizer

1. Israel Godsway 8

2. Destiny Bright Tettey 182. Incumbent

3. Siayor Maxson Kwaku. 101

Women’s Organizer

1. Rejoice Afi Adzagbo. 125. Incumbent

2. Hanna Ashiade. 137

3. Mabel Amegbletor. 30

One rejected.

Organizer

1. Kosi Bodza. 207. Incumbent.

2. Christo Wisdom Dotse. 47

3. Kofi Agla 2

4. Shealta Adzololo 35

Two rejected

Treasurer

1. Wisdom Gakpo. 162. Incumbent

2. Josephine Selase Akusica. 129.

Assistant Secretary

1. Samuel Anku. 150. Incumbent

2. Patrick Etse. 40

3. Goerge Dogbe. 97

4. David Akabli. 3

One rejected.

Secretary

1. Pope Yao Yevu. 179

2. Dr. Prince Amuzu 34

3. Enoch Amegbletor 74

4. Appeah Fenteng. 4

2nd Vice chairman

1. Roland k Fiakpui. 27.

2. Richard Kwadekpo. 85

3. Alan Kwesi Doga. 65

4. Dela klu. 114

1st Vice chairman

1. Ken Ayi. 222.

2. Joseph Wilberforce . 5

3. Abdulai Mohammed 64.

Chairman

1. Makafui Kofi Woanya – 188. Incumbent.

2. Avuletey Jonson 3

3. Joseph Homenya. 100

Rejected 3

