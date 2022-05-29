NPP Polls: Full Results From 14 Regional Election Centres

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has successfully conducted majority of it much-anticipated delegates conference for the election of regional executives across the country.
Some 14 regions have so far conducted their respective polls.
The polls begun on Friday, May 27, 2022 where seven regions namely; Ahafo, Bono-East, Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Western North took their turn to elect officers.
Subsequent day Saturday May 28, the polls continued in other seven regions namely; Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra, Oti, Volta, Upper West and Western.
The Bono Regional Elections have been scheduled for today Sunday, May 29, 2022.
However, date is yet to be fixed for the Central Regional polls where the elections have been suspended indefinitely due to a court action.
So far, the elections conducted have seen some incumbents retaining their positions while others have been booted out and replaced with new executives.
After closed of polls Saturday, below are how the candidates fared in their respective regions:
AHAFO
Four incumbent executives retained their positions, with one losing in the Region.
Kwabena Owusu Sekyere retained his position as the Chairman.
Amadu Mohammed also retained his position as the Nasara Coordinator, and Ruth Fosua maintaining her position as the Women’s Organizer.
Eugene Kusi Boakye also retained his position as Treasurer.
However, Gausu Mohammed Baba, lost his position as the Secretary to Eric Nana Antwi.
ASHANTI
Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, sailed through his re-election bid as Regional Chairman for the third time running.
The vociferous Ashanti Regional Chair went past Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), his closest contender, and three others to retain his position.
This is the third time he is securing the seat.
CHAIRMAN
1. BERNARD ANTWI BOASIAKO ( INCUMBENT)- 464 RETAINED
2. ASARE BEDIAKO- 20
3. ODENEHO KWAKU APPIAH- 306
4. OWUSU ADUOMI- 9
5. OHENEBA KOFI ADUM BAWUAH- 3
FIRST VICE CHAIRMAN
1. KWABENA NSENSKYIRE( INCUMBENT )- 342
2. PATRICK ACHEAMPONG- 358 ELECTED
3. KENNEDY MARFO- 76
4. YAW AMOATENG- 26
SECOND VICE CHAIRMAN
1. RICHIES OSCAR- 140
2. PATRICK GYAMFI- 153
3. VICTORIA OWUSU-ACHIAW- 422 ELECTED
4. ABRAHAM BOADI- 11
5. SAMUEL ABANGA- 41
6. MOHAMMED SEIDU- 32
7. ADU ASAMOAH KWASI JOSEPH- 3
NASARA COORDINATOR
ALHAJI SAALIM BAMBA ( INCUMBENT & UNOPPOSED )
SECRETARY
1. LAWYER KWAME ADOM APPIAH ( INCUMBENT )- 411 RETAINED
2.NELSON OWUSU ANSAH- 390
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
1. ALLEN GYIMAH ( INCUMBENT) – 536 RETAINED
2. PAUL KWABENA YANDOH- 190
3. SHADRACK AGYAPONG- 38
4. KWAME BEDIAKO FRIMPONG – 38
TREASURER
1. HAJIA ZAINAB SALLOW (INCUMBENT)- 388. RETAINED
2. FREDERICK ADDAE- 151
3. ISAAC OSEI KWARTENG- 221
4. FOSTER KWADWO ASARE – 41
YOUTH ORGANIZER
1. MICHAEL OFORI AKUOKU- 21
2. RAPHAEL SARFO PARTICK- 294 ELECTED
3. OHEMENG IAN AMOORE- 7
4. MARTIN AMEYAW- 245
5. KWABENA AMO AIDOO- 25
6. ISAAC BONSU- 32
7.LAWRENCE AGYARKO- 30
8. DUAH BOATENG HENRY KWAKU- 147
WOMEN’S ORGANIZER
1. NANA AMA AMPOMAA ( INCUMBENT )- 419 RETAINED
2. BEATRICE OWUSU- 344
3. ADWOA KONADU- 39
ORGANIZER
FRANCIS ADOMAKO ( INCUMBENT & UNOPPOSED )
BONO EAST
Thomas Adu Appiah, the incumbent Regional Chairman lost the polls.
CHAIRMAN
Ibrahim Baba Bukari – 151
Thomas Adu Appiah – 78
Prince Yaw Donyina– 7
1ST VICE CHAIR
Amoah King-David Kwao – 112
Ibrahim Mohammed – 115
2ND VICE CHAIR
Baba Ahmed Abdallah – 119
Nana Sekyere – Boateng – 101
Boakye Thomas Kwadwo – 17
SECRETARY
Amofa Kofi Atta – 108
David Boakye – 129
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
Mahama Seidu Limann – 132
Agyemang McCarthy – 37
Charles Tadi Banyu – 68
WOMEN’S ORGANIZER
Kuffour Akosua Nketia – 63
Sophia Afriyie Danso – 174
ORGANIZER
SULE MUSAH – 178
KWAIN BONSE ISAAC -59
NASARA CO-ORDINATOR
Jibril Abubakar – 144
Issaka Haruna Bamba – 51
Alhaji Mohammed Adamu – 42
EASTERN
The margin of victory were relatively wide for incumbent executives in the Eastern Region, except for the youth organiser slot, which saw Adamu Musah beating his closest contender with a paltry 21 votes.
The Women’s Organiser is the only executive to have lost in the just-ended polls.
Chairman
Jeffrey Konadu Addo- 424
Boateng Agyemang Kwadwo Albert – 202
Youth Organizer
Aaron Donkoh -201
Adamu Musah Raha -230
Isaac Agorku Asante Wuttoh -198
Women’s organizer
Fati Vondolie – 297
Mercy Amoh Darkoah -331
Assist Secretary
Felix Osafo Marfo -195
Nana Yaw Papin -228
Robert Osei Danso Ofori Atta -104
Secretary
Tony Osei-Adjei-398
Buckman Akuffo – 130
2nd Vice Chair
Frank Appiah – 319
Paul Amaning – 119
Micheal oteng-Adu -197
Organizer
Jerry Osei Poku – 545
George Opoku Acheapong
Ahmed Yusif Yonah 198
GREATER ACCRA
Divine Otoo Agorhom, the incumbent Regional Chairman emerged winner to secure re-election.
He eluded defeat by the skin of his teeth, winning by just six votes margin. He had 332 votes, while his contender had 326.
CHAIRMAN
1. Divine Otoo Agorhom – 332
2. Alfred Boye – 326
1ST VICE
Joana Adda Frances
2ND VICE
1. Van Pee – 64
2. Francis Ebo Mensah -75
3. Jeffery Osei- 213
4. Eric Nartey – 268
SECRETARY
1. Odarlai Parker — 424
2. Emmanuel Clottey – 198
3. Solomon Asante -35
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
Baba Seidu – 332
Ben Kwaku Asare – 327
TREASURER
Racheal Tutu 347
Francisca Ayorkor – 312
ORGANIZER
Prince Obeng – 543
Romeo Sarfo – 69
Nathaniel Bossah – 47
WOMEN’S ORGANIZER
Grace Acheampong – 340
Naana Eyeson – 12
Edem Atipoe – 267
Torshie Torto – 29
YOUTH ORGANIZER
MOSES ABOR -355
Isaac Asare – 37
Harriet Serwaah – 21
Kwame Apenteng – 241
Gabriel Anandiya – 5
NASARA COORDINATOR
Alhaji Ishaq – 162
Abdul Amid – 27
Mumin Abagje – 2
Hajj Tiicas – 74
Kamil Hussein – 82
Jeff Kassim – 311
NORTH EAST
Most of the incumbents in the North East Region retained their seats.
The only incumbent who lost was the Regional Treasurer of the party.
In the Chairmanship race, Fuseini Nurudeen, who is the incumbent, was re-elected.
Chairmanship
Fusheini Nurudeen – 71
Shani Mohammed – 24
Akamara Bawa Henry – 50
1st Vice Chairman
Alhji Gado – 102
Sadiq – 44
2nd Vice chairman
Abdul Rahaman Gariba – 96
Sulemana Frinjei – 50
Secretary
Sambie Suley – 106
Dr Musah – 27
Janong – 13
Asst. Secretary
Yamusah Ibrahim – 109
Jamal deen – 37
Youth Organiser
Janda Mohammed 21
Duut Thomas 31
Adam Bashiru 20
Mumuni M. Nurudeen74
Women’s Organiser
Haruna Humu 109
Haruna Kubira 36
Organizer
Amos Yambil 101
Mahama Tampuri Yamusa 10
Mahama Jangdow 35
NORTHERN
Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba was re-elected as the Northern Regional Chairman.
The election was not without drama as some six persons were arrested by police for engaging in suspicious activities at the conference venue, the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.
CHAIRMAN
1. Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba- 238
2 Amadu Inusah 122
3 Ibrahim Mahama 1.
SECRETARY
1. Sibdow Alhassan Yakubu 39
2. Mutawakilu Musah 19
3. Hudu Zakaria 198
4. Abukari Iddrisu 102
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
1. Aniwaba Kwaku Bediako Jeremiah 258
2. Kumbung Omega 37
3. Abu Latif 17
4. Kaleem M. Ibrahim 52
NASARA COORDINATOR
1. Sham-una Illiasu 36
2. Abdul Rahman Samari 134
3. Alhaji Fatawu Adam Danjega 190
WOMEN’S ORGANIZER
1. Hajia Rahana Aziz 219
2. Hajia Rahi Yahaya 64
3. Suraiya Manan 87
YOUTH ORGANIZER
1. Mohammed Alhassan 199
2. Salifu Abdul-Rahaman Mumin 152
3. Musah Aminu 7
SAVANNAH
In the Savannah Region, five incumbent executives failed to retain their positions.
They are the 2nd Vice-Chair, Secretary, Organizer, Treasurer, and Nasara Coordinator. However, Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu, has been re-elected as the Savannah Regional Chairman of the party.
CHAIRPERSON
1. Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu = 112
2. Abass Azumah= 60
1ST VICE CHAIRPERSON
1. Dr Abudu Amadu Musah – unopposed
2ND VICE CHAIRPERSON
1. Johnson Kwame Gyinde = 108
2. Hajia Zulfawu Amadu = 65 [Incumbent]
SECRETARY
1. Mohammed Issah = 104
2. Haruna Iddrisu = 68 [Incumbent]
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
1. Mayoyo Aminu Sulemana = 95
2. Karim Bismarck Ishaw = 75
ORGANIZER
1. Kwame Aboagye = 88
2. Mohammed Tohir = 84 [Incumbent]
TREASURER
1. Abu Lutie = 77
2. Mahama Saidu Mumuni Akotia = 66 [Incumbent]
3. Sanka Sulemana = 29
YOUTH ORGANIZER
1. Raphael Akati Mahama = 117
2. Iddrisu Abdulai = 54
WOMEN’S ORGANIZER
1. Hajia Safia Mohammed = 83
2. Fatahiya Mohammed = 80
3. Love Khande Issah = 07
NASARA COORDINATOR
1. Alhaji Nashirudeen Abdul-Mumi = 63 [Incumbent]
2. Mohammed Marhey Bamba = 107
UPPER EAST
The incumbent Regional Chairman Anthony Namoo, retained his position.
The Regional Chairman and the Women’s Organizer, Ayamba Georgina, were the only two candidates who were re-elected in the polls in the region.
The remaining eight incumbent executives lost their respective positions to fresh candidates.
CHAIRMAN
1. Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim= 4
2. Filson Awankua = 42
3. Anthony Namoo =114
4. Bugri A. Asamani = 11
5. Jerry Asamani =36
6. Dr. Moses K. Atinga = 99
1ST VICE CHAIRMAN
1. Osman M. Konkonba = 22
2. Alhaji Abubakar Sadique = 115
3. Isaac Adawele Atasige = 145
4. Abubakari Mohammed Siita = 23
2ND VICE CHAIRMAN
1. Akunaba Ageyure Aghana = 36
2. Bampil Badeabo Moses = 146
3. Atiru Samuel = 122
SECRETARY
1. Ayambire Cletus Innocent = 18
2. Elvis Figo A. Awonekai = 203
3. Amadu Mogtar Bagaya = 86
ASSISTANT SECRETARY
1. Paul Kofi Yin = 27
2. Atangiba M. Shakiru = 142
3. Andrew Atariwini = 137
ORGANIZER
1. Ayamga Ayinbisa Peter = 126
2. Mark Ayamga = 28
3. Charles Taleog Ndanbon = 153
WOMEN’S ORGANIZER
1. Ayamba Georgina = 216
2. Akagwire Margaret = 90
YOUTH ORGANIZER
1. Abdul-Rahaman Amidu = 5
2. Hannah Agana = 72
3. Musah Salahu-deen = 147
4. Listowell Azongbila = 49
5. Paul Aganda = 17
6. Aguri Albert =16
NASARA COORDINATOR
1. Salley Musah Delwinde = 188
2. Ustarz Seidu Abass = 118
TREASURER
1. Daniel Ayine = 163
2. Joseph Awinpanga Akanfaba = 147
UPPER WEST
The incumbent Upper West Regional Chairman retained his seat in the just-ended regional executive elections.
The 74-year-old beat his only contender, Alhaji Mahama Toyina, with a slim margin contrary to earlier concerns about his defeat.
A total of 242 delegates took part in the elections, which had 34 candidates contesting for the various positions.
The polls, supervised by the Electoral Commission, ended successfully without any major hindrance amidst heavy security presence.
The incumbent chairman, Sanbaye B Kangbere, popularly known as Chairman Heavy Weight defended his position after obtaining 130 votes, beating his only contender Alhaji Mahama Toiba who had 112 votes.
The incumbent first vice chairman, Abdul-Rahaman Abdul-Aziz also retained his seat with 157 votes while his closest contender managed to poll 85.
A former Municipal Chief Executive for Wa Central, Alhaji Aziz Gado, won the second vice chairmanship slot, while Tanko Daniel Dauda got the nod to become the secretary.
The party however could not elect a women’s organizer after two contestants, Mumuni Minata and Nancy Dery polled a tie of 76, booting the incumbent, Diana Puopele off her seat.
The rest of the winners include Alhassan Suleman, Treasurer, Alaska B. Kantong, Organizer, Hamid Mohammed Saana, Youth Organiser. Ali Mohammed Nuri, Nasara coordinator and Alhassan Yussif, Assistant Secretary.
Speaking after the elections, chairman Kangbere thanked the delegates for reposing confidence in him and charged the new executives to work had to harness the gains of the NPP in the region.
The NPP lost two of the five seats they won in 2016 in the last elections in the region under the first chairmanship tenure of Mr. Kangbere.
WESTERN
Three incumbent regional executives were unsuccessful in their re-election bid.
The Western Regional Organizer, Abdul Ganiyu and Regional Women’s Organizer, Abena Kwallah both lost after the election.
Also missing out on his position was the incumbent First Vice Chair, Ishmael Evonlah Whajah.
Chairman
1. FRANCIS NDEDE SIAH – UNOPPOSED
1st Vice
1. NANA KWESI ANSAH – 52
2. ISHMAEL EVONLAH WHAJA -72
3. ASAFOAKYE BADU – 191
4. JAMES OBENG JNR. – 15
Rejected-1
2nd Vice
1. KWAME ARMAH – 177
2. JONATHAN AYEPA AMOAH – 41
3. KEN WOODE – 35
4. BABA YIDDANA – 22
5. MICHAEL ASARE APPIAH – 56
Secretary
1. OKATAKYIE AMANKWAA AFRIFA – 196
2. DOMINIC REX JONFIAH – 35
3. EMMANUEL ACQUAAH – 57
4. CHARLES COBBINAH – 48
Rejected 1
Assistant Secretary
1. NANA ADJOA APPIAH – 264
2. FRANKLIN ADJEI – 7
3. ABDUL HAKEEM BUHARI OSMAN – 50
4. JOSEPH YAW BAIDOO – 10
Treasurer
1. HORMA AKESI MIEZA – 175
2. RHODA EFE ESHUN – 155
Rejected-1
Organizer
1. ABDUL GANIYU MOHAMMED – 149
2. AMOABENG OWUSU ACHEAMPONG – 181
Rejected -1
Women’s Organizer
1. ABENA KWALLA – 127
2. ANGELA NAANA CHRISTIAN – 5
3. OSEPHINE YAA ODOOM – 198
Youth Organizer
1. BENEDICT ADDAE-218
2. OSAGYEFO ATTIAH KWAW-113
Nasara Coordinator
1. AL-LABIB IMAM ALI – 213
2. HARUN ADAM – 87
3. ABEKA DAWDA A. – 13
VOLTA
The Volta Region voted to retain the incumbent chairman, Makafui Woanya.
The election saw several incumbent executives retaining their seats, except the Women’s Organiser.
Nasara Coordinator
1. Mudashiru Adebayo 116. Incumbent
2. Abdulai Kamilla 8
3. Abdulai Suala 96
4. Zain 70
Youth Organizer
1. Israel Godsway 8
2. Destiny Bright Tettey 182. Incumbent
3. Siayor Maxson Kwaku. 101
Women’s Organizer
1. Rejoice Afi Adzagbo. 125. Incumbent
2. Hanna Ashiade. 137
3. Mabel Amegbletor. 30
One rejected.
Organizer
1. Kosi Bodza. 207. Incumbent.
2. Christo Wisdom Dotse. 47
3. Kofi Agla 2
4. Shealta Adzololo 35
Two rejected
Treasurer
1. Wisdom Gakpo. 162. Incumbent
2. Josephine Selase Akusica. 129.
Assistant Secretary
1. Samuel Anku. 150. Incumbent
2. Patrick Etse. 40
3. Goerge Dogbe. 97
4. David Akabli. 3
One rejected.
Secretary
1. Pope Yao Yevu. 179
2. Dr. Prince Amuzu 34
3. Enoch Amegbletor 74
4. Appeah Fenteng. 4
2nd Vice chairman
1. Roland k Fiakpui. 27.
2. Richard Kwadekpo. 85
3. Alan Kwesi Doga. 65
4. Dela klu. 114
1st Vice chairman
1. Ken Ayi. 222.
2. Joseph Wilberforce . 5
3. Abdulai Mohammed 64.
Chairman
1. Makafui Kofi Woanya – 188. Incumbent.
2. Avuletey Jonson 3
3. Joseph Homenya. 100
Rejected 3
By Vincent Kubi