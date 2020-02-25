NPP To Hold Primaries On April 11?

NPP Primaries

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is likely to hold its parliamentary primaries for constituencies in which it has sitting MPs on April 11, 2020.

The party had actually scheduled the primaries for April 25 and it is at this point unclear why the likely change of date.

According to sources, the Party’s

National Executive Council is due to meet this week to discuss the possibility of a change of date for the primaries.

Some 57 aspirants have already filed their nominations to contest in 20 constituencies in the Greater Accra Region alone.

It is believed that the move to change the date has become necessary due to the announcement of the Electoral Commission to kickoff the compilation of a new voter register for the 2020 from April 18.

BY Melvin Tarlue