NPP Won’t Banned Small Scale Mining- Dr Ayew Afriyie

Dr Ayew Afriyie, Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore Constituency and Middle Belt Campaign Coordinator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia, has stated that the party will not stop galamsey operators today or tomorrow.

According to him, “So it is someone who is doing it so that we would go there and stop the galamseyers so that we lose our seats. We will not stop them today… We will not stop them tomorrow”..

Speaking on a campaign rally, Dr Afriyie explained that calls to stop galamsey are acts of sabotage, aimed at making the ruling government unpopular in areas where illegal mining is prevalent.

“Someone saw that we are winning the seats in the mining areas. So, they decided to go and import foreigners… and when they brought them, they did not tell them to go to the forest to mine gold. They told them to go to the water bodies to mine,” Dr Afriyie claimed.

-BY Daniel Bampoe