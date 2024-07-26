Okuapemhene Endorses NAPO Ahead Of General Elections

In a notable show of support and commendation, the Okuapemhene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, has bestowed glowing praise upon Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, extolling his humility and urging Ghanaians to fervently endorse the New a Patriotic Party (NPP) in the looming general elections.

The Okuapemhene conveyed his sentiments during a momentous encounter with Dr. Prempeh at his domicile in Akropong on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Citing Dr. Prempeh’s regal lineage as a testament to his inherent humility, the Okuapemhene lauded the NPP flagbearer and his esteemed running mate for their deference to tradition and religion, epitomized by their @conscious efforts to seek the blessings and counsel of traditional and religious leaders before embarking on their political endeavors.

Expressing unwavering faith in the forthcoming Bawumiah/Napo era, the Okuapemhene underscored the imperative of transparency and dedication in Dr. Prempeh’s collaborative partnership with Dr. Bawumia to propel the nation towards success and prosperity.

He emphasized the critical role of effectively articulating and promoting the substantial achievements under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government to garner resounding support for the NPP in the impending elections.

Furthermore, the traditional leader commended Dr. Bawumia and Dr. Prempeh for championing the integration of chieftaincy and religious leadership into national development initiatives, signifying a pivotal step towards inclusive governance and holistic progress.

Noting the historical significance of traditional rulers in Ghana’s liberation struggle and political landscape, the Okuapemhene lauded the duo’s reverence for chieftaincy institutions, promising renewed empowerment and recognition should they secure the mandate to continue steering the nation’s advancement.

In response, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, affectionately known as Napo in political circles, reaffirmed his commitment to amplifying the pivotal role of traditional leaders in Ghana’s developmental trajectory post-election triumph, ensuring their substantive contribution and prominence within the fabric of national progress.

Dr. Prempeh assured the traditional leaders of their revered status and indispensable place in shaping the country’s growth narrative under an NPP administration.

By Vincent Kubi