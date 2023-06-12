One Arrested For Using Unlicensed Gun

The Police, on 4th June 2023, arrested suspect Kofi Godsway, for possession of firearms without lawful authority during a football match at Kpando in the Volta region.

The suspect and one other who is currently on the run allegedly pulled out a weapon and threatened to cause harm during the game.

A search conducted on a Nissan pick-up vehicle used by the suspects led to the retrieval of one (1) pump action gun, one (1) locally manufactured pistol, one (1) desert eagle foreign pistol and 13mm cartridges. Other items retrieved include one (1) long knife, one (1) vehicle registration number plate, one (1) motorbike registration number plate and an ammunition waist belt.

The Police in a post on its Facebook page said “While Investigation continues, efforts are underway to arrest suspect Selorm alias Dangote who is currently on the run to face Justice”.

-BY Daniel Bampoe