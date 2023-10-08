One Dead, 2 Injured In Deadly Crash

Tragedy struck yesterday as a deadly road crash claimed the life of one person and left two others injured in Bereku, located in the Asante Akim South District off the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred in the morning, resulting in the unfortunate situation. Emergency responders were quick to the scene, providing assistance and rescuing the injured parties.

Two individuals were safely transported to the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw for medical treatment.

However, unfortunately, one person was found lifeless at the scene.

The victim’s body was recovered from a badly mangled Toyota Yaris car with the registration number AS 6890-20 by rescuers from the Konongo-Odumase Fire Station.

The extent of the injuries sustained by the survivors is currently unknown.

The crash involved a Toyota Yaris car and a Howo Tipper Truck with registration GC 7952-21. The impact of the collision caused the Yaris to veer off the road and crash into a nearby bush. The smashed wreckage of the vehicles is a somber reminder of the dangers of road accidents and serves as a reminder for all motorists to exercise caution while driving.

The efforts of Sub Danku Christian and his crew from the Konongo-Odumase Fire Station are commendable for successfully retrieving the lifeless body of the trapped driver from the Toyota Yaris.

As investigation into the cause of the crash begins, it is imperative for drivers to remain vigilant and prioritize the safety of themselves and others on the road.

The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and exercising responsibility behind the wheel.

Authorities will continue to work diligently to gather more information and ensure appropriate action is taken.

As the community mourns the loss of a precious life, it is essential for everyone to reflect on the fragility of life and the importance of taking every precaution to prevent such devastating accidents from occurring in the future.

By Vincent Kubi