One Killed, 42 Arrested At Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman Festival

Credible information available to DGN Online indicates that one person has been stabbed to death at a festival organised by Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known as Stonebwoy, a Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall and reggae musician from Ashaiman.

One other person is in critical condition after sustaining various degrees of injuries from a sharp object used to attacked him at the festival.

He is receiving medical treatment at a health facility.

Some 43 suspects have so far been rounded up by the police in collaboration with the military for various criminal offenses.

The suspects are in various custody under the Ashaiman Divisional Police Headquarters and the body deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy whiles investigation continues.

However, the police are tight lips about the whole incident but a deep throat source told DGN Online that police also retrieved narcotic drugs and weapons including two toy and manufactured pistols.

The grand return of this year’s edition of Ashaiman To The World Festival previously known as the Ashaiman To The World Concert was held on Saturday September 3, 2022 at ‘Saka Saka Park’, Ashaiman after being postponed twice due to coronavirus concerns.

It is 7th edition, the event has earned recognition as one of the most popular and largest artist-led free music festivals in Africa that celebrates arts, culture and music in his native town Ashaiman.

Following the success of the 2019 edition, which drew 100,000 people, this year’s edition was a week-long celebration. The event came paired with variety of options, including sporting activities, arts & cultural displays, health care events, that will prelude the main music night.

The concert night, like previous editions, brought together local residents and visitors from around the world to experience incredible music performances at Ashaiman’s iconic Saka Saka Park.

BY Vincent Kubi