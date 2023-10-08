One-Week Observance For Late Theresa Kufuor Announced

The Office of former President John Agyekum Kufuor has announced a one-week observance following the death of his wife, Theresa Kufuor.

The observance is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the Peduase residence of the former President.

Theresa Kufuor passed away on Sunday, October 1, at her home after a prolonged illness.

She was 87. In a statement signed by senior aide, Dr Kwabena Osei-Adufuor, the ceremony will take place from morning to evening and “all are cordially invited” to pay their respects.

The statement also urged well-wishers who intend to visit the family and offer their condolences to do so by Monday, October 9 so that the premises could be prepared on Tuesday for the following day’s activities.

The late Theresa Kufuor was known for her charitable works and her contributions to Ghana’s socio-economic development.

She was the founder of the Mother and Child Community Development Foundation and played an instrumental role in the rehabilitation of the Osu Children’s Home in Accra.

The one-week observance is expected to draw a large crowd of individuals, dignitaries, and well-wishers who will come together to celebrate the life and legacy of Theresa Kufuor.

