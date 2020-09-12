Otumfuo Opens National House Of Chiefs Building

THE ASANTEHENE, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, with support from Togbe Afede, President of the National House of Chiefs (NHC), has commissioned the renovated NHC building at Manhyia in Kumasi.

The building was donated by Otumfuo Sir Agyeman Prempeh II, the then Asantehene, to the NHC in 1969 to use for its meetings and other activities, but the facility has not been renovated since then.

Under the leadership of Togbe Afede, the building, which was fast deteriorating, has been renovated by Nickseth Construction Company Limited at a cost of GH¢3.5 million.

The Asantehene, prior to cutting the tape to officially open the building, debunked wild speculations that he would take the building back from the NHC, saying it is false.

According to him, his uncle, Otumfuo Sir Agyeman Prempeh II, willingly donated the building to the NHC in 1969 “and so no Asantehene, himself included, could take the historical building back.”

He commended the administration of Togbe Afede for its vision and hard work to restore dignity and beauty to the building, saying the facility now befits the status of the revered members of the NHC.

The Asantehene highlighted the immense and crucial roles that the NHC plays in the peace, unity and development of the country and called on the government to continue to assist the chiefs to deliver at all times.

“The National House of Chiefs is the foremost chieftaincy institution in the country and its roles in national growth are clear to us all. This House should, therefore, be given the needed support by government to deliver,” he appealed.

Togbe Afede, on his part, commended his predecessor, Prof. Nabilla’s administration for starting the renovation of the building, indicating that his administration also decided to complete it to give it a massive facelift.

“When I assumed my office, I and members of my administration decided to restore reverence and dignity to the House and as part of that decision, the renovation of this building featured prominently,” he declared.

As part of the numerous innovations that his administration has implemented to bring dignity and respect to the NHC, he said “we have now created a website to deepen our communication with the world.”

Togbe Afede also announced that they are in the process of digitizing the operations and documents of the NHC to help make them efficient and productive.

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi, announced that government had decided to refund the GH¢3.5 million that was used to rehabilitate the building, saying “in fact, the money is here today.”

He also announced that government had pumped a whopping GH¢800,000 to support in the construction of the NHC building at Asenua in the Kwabre East District to improve the activities of the House.

The minister stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had also released GH¢900,000 to the House to help adjudicate chieftaincy disputes, stressing that the government has the interest and progress of chieftaincy at heart.

Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, respectfully appealed to chiefs to make the upcoming elections of chiefs into the various regional and national houses of chiefs to be peaceful to help boost peace and also called on them to continue uniting political actors ahead of the general election.

