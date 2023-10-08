Owusu-Bempah Denies Involvement in U-TV Studio Invasion

In a public statement, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, a Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has denied any knowledge or involvement in the invasion of U-TV studios.

The invasion occurred during the United Showbiz program on the evening of October 7 and led to the immediate arrest of 16 individuals.

Owusu-Bempah expressed his shock and disbelief at the incident, stating that he had no information regarding the motive behind the disruption of the program.

Furthermore, he distanced himself from the individuals involved, emphasizing that he had no knowledge of their actions.

However, during the program, Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A-Plus, a panelist, allegedly made defamatory statements against Owusu-Bempah, linking him directly to the incident. A-Plus alleged that Owusu-Bempah had mobilized the group responsible for the disruption and threatened him with harm.

Owusu-Bempah has reportedly filed a formal complaint with the police regarding the threat made against him.

He also demanded a retraction of A-Plus’s defamatory statement and an unqualified apology. If A-Plus fails to comply, Owusu-Bempah has stated that he will instruct his lawyers to initiate legal action to safeguard his integrity.

The invasion of U-TV studios has raised concerns about the safety measures in place at media organizations.

It highlights the need for enhanced security protocols to protect media outlets and their employees.

As investigations are ongoing, the Ghana Police Service is collaborating with the Despite Media Group, the Ministry of Information, and other stakeholders to gather evidence and determine the motives behind the invasion.

The authorities have not disclosed the identities of the 16 arrested individuals, but they will be thoroughly examined to reveal any potential connections and motives.

The public is urged to remain calm and allow the law enforcement agencies to conduct their investigations without interference.

Further updates on the case will be provided as additional information becomes available.

By Vincent Kubi