Owusu Bempah, Others’ Docket Goes To AG

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

The docket in the trial of General Oversee of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for “study and advice.”

The clergyman together with six others have been charged with 11 counts of threat of death against Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nan Agradaa and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace.

The prosecution was expected to call its first witness in the trial today in the person of Agradaa who was present in the courtroom.

But the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey told the court that the head of prosecution at the Accra region of the Ghana Police Service directed him to inform the court that the docket in respect of the matter was called by oIfice of the Attorney General for study and advice.

“As we speak the region’s docket is in the Office of the Attorney General and therefore, I cannot proceed”, he added.

He, therefore, told the court that he will take further orders from the head of prosecution and inform the court accordingly as to the way forward.

The court presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah, subsequently adjourned the trial to March 24, 2022.

Rev. Owusu Bempah, is before the court together with Mensah Ofori, Bright Berchie, Kwabena Nyarko, Nana Acheampong, Nana Brown and Kwame Amoh.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak