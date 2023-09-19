Pastor Roasts Kennedy Agyapong

The Pastor of the Peniel Outreach Ministries International, Apostle Agyenim Boateng, has warned delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to make a mistake of electing Kennedy Agyapong as the party’s presidential candidate.

According to him, Kennedy Agyapong has constantly demonstrated his disrespect for the Church of God in Ghana, hence no need to elect him as a flagbearer.

Speaking via a Television Broadcast, Apostle Agyenim Boateng noted that it’s only the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who can save the party hence urging the delegates to vote for him.

He emphatically stated that the Vice President is the New Patriotic Party’s most strategic candidate and choice if the party wants to retain power after the December 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“I have a lot of respect for Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, however, when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Ghana, Kennedy Agyapong rose against the church to disgrace the church”.

He dared to state that if he was the sitting President, he would have collapsed “one-man churches”.

“Sadly, this same man now needs the votes of the church,” Apostle Agyenim Boateng said.

“I am declaring today that the only hope of the NPP is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Without the [Vice President], the NPP will lose the 2024 elections. I would be extremely surprised if the party can secure up to 38% of the vote without Dr Bawumia as the party’s candidate.”

“I came with a word of caution, if the NPP wants to win the 2024 elections, they must be very careful” the pastor underscored.

– BY Daniel Bampoe