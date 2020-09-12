Plus-Size Model Attacked For Dating Tiny Man

Eudoxie Yao and Grand P.

Plus-size model, Eudoxie Yao, is presently being attacked online for her relationship with diminutive Guinean musician Moussa SandianaKaba, aka Grand P.

Despite their relationship being rejected by many online users, Ms. Yao, aka ‘African Kim Kardashian’, maintained that her relationship with the musician was strong, and that “size does not matter.”

Taking to Instagram to engage nearly a million followers, Eudoxie wrote, “We are happy together, and this is the most important thing.

“Thank you, everyone, for your support. The physical does not count in a relationship.”

Grand P was born with progeria, a rare genetic disorder that affected his height.

However, despite his stature, the singer lives life to the fullest and recently surprised fans by entering into a relationship with the Ivorian model whom he also plans to wed.

Much like her idol, Kardashian, Ms. Yao uses her unique look to sell events, photos and promote products. The social media sensation is also a regular on African television programmes.