PNP Berates Mahama PNP Berates Mahama

Janet Nabla

The People’s National Party (PNP) has taken exception to “President John Dramani Mahama’s alleged attempt to remove Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo from office.”

In a release, Janet Nabla, the Chairperson of the party, described the attempt as a betrayal of the trust women have placed in him.

The party while expressing disappointment, argued that Mahama’s actions contradict his campaign pledges to empower women.

The controversy stems from three petitions submitted to the President by a section of the public, calling for the removal of Justice Torkornoo. In response, Mahama has forwarded the petition to the Council of State for advice.

However, the PNP believes this move undermines his commitment to the Affirmative Action Law and the promised 30% representation of women in his administration.

“His pledge to implement the Affirmative Action Law and ensure 30% representation of women in his government has been abandoned. Instead of delivering on his promise, he is actively seeking ways to remove those who were there before his tenure,” it stated.

The party further argued that Mahama’s alleged focus on the Chief Justice and the Electoral Commissioner is politically motivated, diverting attention from pressing governance issues.

“Since assuming office, instead of focusing on delivering his manifesto promises to improve the lives of Ghanaians, President Mahama has been fixated on the Chief Justice and the Electoral Commissioner,” the party added.