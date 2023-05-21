Police Arrest Banker Sidechick Over Controversial Car

Deborah Seyram Adablah, a former National Service personnel, who sued her banker sugar daddy and boss, Ernest Nimako, has been arrested by the police.

The cause of her arrest is yet to be confirmed. However, sources suggest it may be due to her refusal to provide a car under contention, to the court’s registrar as ordered by the judge hearing her case against the banker.

Seyram announced her arrest through a live social media video, where she questioned why she was being apprehended as she had not committed any crime.

The police hauled her off to the regional police station after she demanded an explanation in her locality, Labadi.

She asked why she was being transported to another station as her locality is where she should be held.

As yet, the exact reason behind Seyram’s arrest is unknown. An update on the situation will occur once there is further confirmation.