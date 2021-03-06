Police Probe Murder At Hotel In Accra

The Accra Regional Police Command has begun investigating the death of an unidentified woman suspected to have been murdered by an unidentified person in a hotel in Accra.

The body of the deceased, believed to be in her mid-thirties, was found a day after an unidentified man, described as having a Nigerian intonation, booked a room in the hotel, where both of them spent the night.

Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Command Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, told the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

She said on March 3, 2021, about 3:30 pm, a report was made by the operators of the hotel at Kokomlemle, that a man with Nigerian accent booked a room on Monday, March 1, 2021, and later received a female visitor.

DSP Tenge said the male client left the next day and did not return, but on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, the operators of the hotel broke into the room and saw the female visitor, motionless on the bed.

DSP Tenge said the Police proceeded to the scene at the hotel and saw a lady of about 35 years, lying dead in the room.

She said the body was examined of which wounds suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp implement was observed.

DSP Tenge said there was no form of identification of the deceased and that management of the hotel had poor record keeping.

“They failed to write details of their clients in the book even though they had one for that purpose. The hotel did not also have a CCTV coverage that would have helped investigations.”

DSP Tenge said investigations have meanwhile commenced and Crime Scene Experts have visited the scene.

DSP Tenge said efforts were underway to identity the deceased as investigations continue.

GNA