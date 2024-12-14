Policr Arrest 132 Suspects In Post Election Violence

The Ghana Police Service has intensified its efforts to maintain law and order in the country, following a surge in post-election incidents.

In the past 24 hours, nine additional suspects have been arrested, bringing the total number of arrests to 132.

This development comes as the police service continues to investigate various incidents of violence and disturbances that occurred during and after the elections.

According to the police, the nine new suspects have been put before the court and remanded to reappear at a later date.

This brings the total number of suspects remanded into custody to 45, while 71 have been granted police inquiry bail.

Additionally, 16 suspects are currently on court bail.

The police service has also provided an update on the investigation into the shooting incident that occurred at the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency Collation Centre in the Eastern Region on December 8, 2024.

The injured victim is receiving medical treatment and is assisting the police with the investigation.

The Police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order, providing the necessary security for Ghanaians and the nation.

This assurance comes as the country continues to experience a rise in electoral violence, with 35 cases recorded in the third quarter of 2024, contributing to 33% of the 105 violent incidents reported during that period.

The police service’s efforts to maintain law and order are crucial, especially given the recent spike in electoral violence.

The Greater Accra Region has been the epicenter of these incidents, recording 16 cases, followed by the Central and Ashanti regions, which recorded five cases each.

-BY Daniel Bampoe