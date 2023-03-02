President Akufo-Addo Congratulates Tinubu …Calls For Deepen Ghana, Nigeria Ties

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the elected President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deepen the strong friendship that exists between Nigeria and Ghana.

According to him, it is his expectation that the President-elect would continue in the stead of past Nigerian leaders.

In a congratulatory message to Tinubu via tweeter on Thursday, March 2, Mr Akufo-Addo said “On behalf of the Ghanaian people and their Government, I extend warm congratulations to the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in the Nigerian presidential election of Saturday, 25th February.

“It is my expectation that the President-elect would continue in the stead of past Nigerian leaders, and deepen even further the strong friendship that exists between Nigeria and Ghana, which has been based on a shared agenda of freedom, development, security, progress and prosperity.

“Warm congratulations, once again, to President-elect Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, and to the people of Nigeria. Best wishes for his and Nigeria’s success,” President Akufo-Addo said.

According the official results announced by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes – 36% of votes counted.

The former Lagos Governor beat his closest rivals Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

In his address to the nation on Wednesday, March 1, he said “…No woman, no nation, they did everything possible – creative dancing, intelligent discussions, programmes of ideologies.”

Meanwhile, the outgoing President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday morning believes that his successor is the “best person for the job”.

The election was Africa’s largest democratic exercise. In a region that has undergone backsliding and military coups in recent years, this election demonstrates democracy’s continued relevance and capability to deliver for the people it serves.

“I shall now work with him and his team to ensure an orderly handover of power.”

By Vincent Kubi