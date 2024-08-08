PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO CUTS SOD FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DUALISATION OF ADENTA-DODOWA ROAD

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as part of the government’s determined pursuit to transform the road infrastructure of the nation, has on Thursday, 8th August 2024, cut the sod for the dualisation of the 22km Adentan to Dodowa road project.

Originally reconstructed in 1998, this vital inter-regional road connects Ghana’s capital to the Eastern and Volta regions and beyond, thus forming part of the government’s comprehensive strategy to enhance the main trunk roads of the country.

This comprehensive strategy also includes ongoing works on the dualization of other key roads, such as the Accra-Kumasi Highway, Accra-Cape Coast Road, Tema-Aflao Road and Tema Akosombo Road, which are being constructed to reduce travel times, lower vehicle operating costs and significantly improve road safety.

Aside from the dualization of the 22km section, the project, being undertaken by Messrs Oswald Investments Limited, an indigenous Ghanaian company, will be managed by the Ministry of Roads and Highways with the Ghana Highway Authority serving as the engineer, also includes the provision of service lanes on both lines of the main carriageway where required, provide adequate drainage structures, walkways and lay-bys along the urbanized sections.

Speaking at the well-attended sod-cutting event, which featured the Chiefs and hundreds of enthusiastic people of the area, President Akufo-Addo said this latest effort will be a welcome addition to the impressive strides by his government in the road network nationwide.

He said some 12,830 kilometres of road have been completed nationwide. This includes 2055 kilometres of road and the construction of four interchanges in the Greater Accra Region, in addition to the construction of three bridges in Communities 12 and 19 in Tema, as well as in Taifa.

Some other notable projects which have been completed include the iconic 4-tier Pokuase Interchange, the first of its kind in Ghana and West Africa, and the second in Africa. This project also included the construction of 12 km of local roads.

The others also include the Tema Motorway Interchange Phase One and Obetsebi Lamptey Phase One, the dualization of Aviation Road, Otano-School Junction Road and Nana Krom Road, totalling 12.8km. The partial reconstruction of selected roads in Ga North, Dome-Kwabenya and Ga Central covering 24km, and the partial reconstruction of selected roads in Teshie and Nungua, covering 9 km, as well as the surfacing of the Bobobokor area roads in Ga West, covering 25 km are all progressing steadily.

“In addition to these completed projects, major road works are ongoing in the greater crowd region, including the dualization of the Achimota-Ofankor road, which will be expanded to a 10-lane facility with 4 interchanges at Amasaman, Pobiman, Medie and Nsawam. The project is 62% complete.”

He also mentioned the construction of the 30km Dome-Kitasi road, currently at 26% complete, the construction of the 64 km Tema Akosombo road, with sections to be dualized to six lanes and with interchanges at Ashaiman roundabout and Asutuare, which is 10% complete, the construction of the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange Phase II, which is 87% complete, the construction of the Flower Pot Interchange across the motorway, which is 90% complete, and the dualization of the 5.7 km School Junction to Motorway road, which is 98% complete.

President Akufo-Addo also touched on the resumption of work on the construction of the Tema-Aflao road, which provides four interchanges at Kpong, Savannah, Dahwenya and Ningo Junction, the dualization of the 14.6 km Coastal road Phase I, with major bridges across the Kpeshie, Songhor, Ablekeshie street to address perennial flooding and the dualization of the 9.7 km Coastal road Phase II, Nungua to Tema, involving the construction of a 3-tier Nungua Interchange and a railway bridge towards Sakumono, which were suspended due to the debt restructuring exercise.

The President urged the contractor to implement necessary traffic management measures to minimize inconveniences to commuters in pedestrians during the construction period.