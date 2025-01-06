President Akufo-Addo Frees Ato Essien, Other Prisoners

In a move aimed at demonstrating compassion and mercy, the President of Ghana has exercised his constitutional powers to pardon nine convicted persons including William Ato Essien of the defunct Capital Bank.

This decision, made in accordance with Article 72 (1) of the Constitution, marks a significant development in the country’s justice system.

The nine individuals who have been granted pardon or had their sentences reduced include Akwasi Alhassan, who was convicted of murder and sentenced to death in 1993.

After spending 31 years in prison, Alhassan’s sentence was commuted to life imprisonment. Beatrice Ofori, a 64-year-old woman convicted of human trafficking, has also been granted pardon due to her poor health.

Ofori, who was sentenced to eight years with hard labour, has been struggling with hypertension, which has affected her mobility.

Other beneficiaries of the President’s pardon include William Ato Essien, who was convicted for his role in the collapse of Capital Bank.

Ato Essien, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison, has been suffering from severe life-threatening medical conditions.

Frank Obeng, who was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 40 years in prison, has had his sentence reduced to 12 years.

The President’s decision to exercise his prerogative of mercy has been informed by the Constitution, which empowers him to grant pardons to convicted persons.

This power is not new, as it has been exercised by previous presidents in Ghana.

According to Article 72 (1) of the Constitution, the President may grant pardons to persons convicted of any offense, except impeachment.

The full list of beneficiaries includes:

– *Akwasi Alhassan*: Convicted of murder and sentenced to death in 1993. Sentence commuted to life imprisonment.

– *Beatrice Ofori*: Convicted of human trafficking and sentenced to eight years with hard labor. Granted pardon due to poor health.

– *William Ato Essien*: Convicted for his role in the collapse of Capital Bank and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Granted pardon due to severe life-threatening medical conditions.

– *Frank Obeng*: Convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 40 years in prison. Sentence reduced to 12 years.

– *Stephen Nyarko*: Convicted of conspiracy to rob and robbery in 2010 and sentenced to 30 years. Has served 22 years.

– *Philip Akpeena Assibit*: Convicted of wilfully causing financial loss to the State and sentenced to 12 years in prison. Has served six years. Granted pardon due to ill health.

– *Osman Inusah*: Convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery. Granted pardon due to mental health challenges.

– *Joseph Nana Kwaku Boateng*: Convicted of attempted export and possession of narcotic substance and sentenced to 15 years. Has served eight years.

– *Emmanuel Adu Mensah*: Convicted of possession of narcotics and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Currently serving his sentence in Nsawam Prison.

