President Akufo-Addo Proud Of Zongo Development Achievements

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed pride in his government’s achievements in Zongo and inner-city communities, highlighting that they have constructed more infrastructure in these areas than any other government since 1993.

Speaking at a banquet held at the Jubilee House to commemorate Founders’ Day, President Akufo-Addo emphasized his administration’s efforts in addressing the needs of Zongo communities through the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund.

He stated, “Under their [Zongo Development Fund] auspices, we have constructed more infrastructure in the Zongo communities than any other government in the Fourth Republic.”

Additionally, the president called for a collective effort in transforming Ghana’s economy from its current state as a raw material-exporting and import-retailing country to a modern, value-adding industrialized state.

He lamented the existing structures that hinder economic growth and attributed them to the colonial masters.

Despite economic difficulties, President Akufo-Addo highlighted numerous accomplishments of his government.

These accomplishments include the successful implementation of the National Identification system with the Ghana Card, the construction of more railways than any other government in the Fourth Republic, and the establishment of 106 operational companies under the One-District One Factory Policy.

Furthermore, his administration has set up more fishing landing sites, the highest number since independence, and increased funding for anti-corruption bodies such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

President Akufo-Addo remained optimistic that the current challenges and difficulties can be overcome, ensuring Ghana maintains its status as a beacon of hope for the rest of the African continent.

– By Vincent Kubi