President Self-Isolates Over Coronavirus

President Nana Akufo-Addo has begun a 14-day self-Isolation Over coronavirus fears.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah made this known in a statement dated July 4, 2020.

The statement says the decision is in compliance with coronavirus protocols.

According to the statement, the President has elected to do so after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

The name of the person who tested positive was not mentioned.

However, the statement says Mr Akufo-Addo has tested negative but in line with caution, he is self-isolating.

By Melvin Tarlue