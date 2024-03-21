President To Launch ‘Smart Schools’ Project

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo will on Monday, March 25, launch the “Ghana Smart Schools Project”.

The initiative is intended to provide comprehensive teaching and learning management systems, digital learning content and electronic devices to all students of Senior High/Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools across the country, to facilitate teaching and learning.

It forms part of the Ministry of Education’s effort to digitalise teaching and learning in pre-tertiary educational institutions in the country.

The Smart Schools Project is in alignment with the government’s initiative to leverage on technological advancements, to enable Ghanaian students to compete in the fourth industrial revolution.

The project is being executed under the auspices of the Office of the President, the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service (GES), Ghana TVET Service, and the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS).

The Ghana Smart Schools Project is in fulfilment of the Education for Sustainable Development Agenda, which is considered a key driver for rapid socio-economic transformation.

By Clifford Owusu