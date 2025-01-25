Prisca Abah Shines In Big8 Girls Project

Ghanaian model, philanthropist, and advocate, Prisca Abah, known for her contributions to the fashion industry, is strutting her stuff on higher levels.

She was recently selected as one of the models for the Big8 Girls Project, an initiative by Clinton Samuel to celebrate influential African models.

The project consisted of three episodes: the Bio Shoot which highlighted Abah’s professionalism and relatability through a corporate-themed photoshoot; Afrodeity which focused on showcasing her confidence and artistry, celebrating the African divine feminine; and Royalty which presented Abah as a symbol of African cultural pride, embodying strength and elegance.

The BIG8 concept produced by Clinton Samuel, intentionally highlights and celebrates the strongest and most influential models on the African continent, congratulating their steadfastness and contributions to the African fashion industry, even as they grind and win in other aspects of life.

The BIG8 sets a hierarchy and high standards in the African fashion and modeling industry, crowning 8 of them with the ‘TOP MODEL’ status as the leading female models in Ghana at the moment.

“Working with these fiery women will surely ignite more creative minds and stir the pot of positive competition,” said Clinton.

Prisca Abah began her modeling career in 2013, achieving her first notable milestone in 2014 with an editorial shoot for 5 Star International Modeling Agency.

In 2015, she made her runway debut at the Ghana Fashion Awards.

From 2016 to 2018, Abah participated in major African fashion events such as Glitz Africa Fashion Week, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Johannesburg, and Rhythms on the Runway.

During this period, she received accolades including the “Best Female Model of the Year” and spoke as a UN Ambassador for Sustainable Development Goal 12 at the Sustainable Rice Platform Conference.