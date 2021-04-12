Produce The Cursing Woman Within One Week Or Face My Wrath – Okyenhene Warns Togbe Shitor

THE Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Panin has given Yaw Sofahu, popularly known as Togbe Shitor, a fetish priest residing at Akyem Kukurantumi in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region, to produce one Mame Attaa Magali, the woman who was spotted in a naked video cursing President Akufo – Addo and others.

He gave a one-week ultimatum to bring the woman to the Ofori Panin fie or face his wrath.

According to Okyenhene, who looks very worried and angry over the leaked naked video of the woman, he won’t sit down and allow anyone to tarnish the image of Okyeman, Okuapenman, and even to the extent of invoking curses on the President of the land who is also a native from the Akyem land.

The controversial Fetish Priest who two years ago was arrested and hauled before the Koforidua Circuit Court for assaulting one Princess Duncan, an actress and Chief Executive Officer of Ms. Commonwealth Pageant Limited, last week allegedly leaked nude videos of the said woman.

It’s unclear what triggered the fetish Priest to leak the video which is believed to have been taken during the heat of the Akropong Chieftaincy dispute last year.

The woman identified as – Attaa Magali who claimed to be the sister of Odehye Kwasi Akufo – a candidate who was also wrestling the Okuapehene stool in the video visited his shrine to kill persons behind the enstoolment of the new Okuapehene.

Mame Attaa Magali currently at large was heard chanting to kill President Akufo-Addo, Okuapemhene Oseadeyo Kwasi Akufo II, Victor Newman a presidential staffer now deceased, and other persons who supported what she calls the illegal enstoolment of the current Okuapehene.

The fetish Priest after allegedly leaking the video fled from his shrine to Accra after being declared wanted by the Police.

He later stormed the Police Station at Tafo to deny the leakage of the tape.

He told the Police that one of his boys only gave his name as ” Rasta” currently at large reportedly recorded the woman in his absence and later demanded Ghc 17000 from her which she didn’t pay, leaking it later.

Togbe Denies

Togbe Shitor on Monday was paraded before the Okyenhene at the Ofori Panin to answer questions on why he allowed such a taboo ( forbidden on the Okyeman land) for taking place at his shrine precisely on the Akyem Land.

Togbe Shitor who looked timid denied knowledge about the video, and also denied knowing the woman who got to his shrine to commit the act before the Okyenhene and his subjects.

He boldly told Okyenhene that he doesn’t know anything about it and not the one who recorded the nakedness of the woman cursing President Akufo Addo.

Daily Guide Reports

However, Okyenhene reacting to the story while holding a copy of the Daily Guide newspaper as he displayed before his subjects following the recent developments on the Kasoa Murder incident threatened to deal with the fetish Priest if he failed to bring the one behind the recordings and also the woman seen in the video cursing the President and the Okuapenhene.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kyebi