Prof. Martey Replies Critics ..I’m Vocal On National Issues Through Text Messages

A former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev Prof Emmanuel Martey says he has not gone quiet on national issues as some people claim.

According to him, he is still vociferous on national issues in Ghana contrary to claims that he has gone silent.

He explained that per the rules of the church only an incumbent moderator can speak on behalf of the church on national issues therefore his reason for being behind the scenes.

Delivering a public lecture at the 140th anniversary of the Ascension congregation in Koforidua on Tuesday 24th May, 2022, Rev Martey said he still speaks on national issues, but only through text messages.

“Rev. Prof Martey is still speaking but has changed the style. Those I need to communicate with them I communicate. Sometimes through text messages and a lot of things have happened because of my intervention. So I’m still speaking.

“You know the revelations, practice and procedure of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the spirit of our constitution is that the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has only one representative to speak on behalf of the church and that person is the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana not past moderators, but serving moderator.

“And for me, my understanding of leadership is that, especially the church’s setting leadership is like a relay race when the baton is given to you, you run as fast as you could and when you get to the next person, you hand over the baton and stop running. If you hand over the baton and you continue running, anyone who does that is mad,” Rev Martey said.

By Vincent Kubi