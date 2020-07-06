Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang Accepts Mahama’s Ruling Mate Job

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Former Education Minister and Vice Chancellor of the Universality of Cape Coast, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has accepted the role as running mate to flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama.

She confirmed on Monday, July 6, 2020, as running mate to Mr Mahama for the 2020 presidential election.

And in her acceptance speech, she described her nomination as “historic.”

“I am humbled by the overwhelming endorsement my nomination has received from the Founder of the NDC, H.E. Jerry John Rawlings, the Council of Elders, the National Executive Committee and the rank and file of our party, as well as the general public,” she wrote.

She expressed gratitude to Mr Mahama for her nomination and pledged “to diligently apply myself and dedicate all the energy and intellect I can muster to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC and for our country, Ghana.

By Melvin Tarlue