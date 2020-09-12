Pwalugu Dam To Check Bagre Dam Spillage

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the US$1 billion multi-purpose Pwalugu Dam project in the Upper East Region initiated by the Akufo-Addo government will serve as flood defence to protect parts of northern Ghana prone to flooding as a result of the Bagre Dam spillage from Burkina Faso.

According to him, after completion, the project would store water for hydro-electric power generation and irrigation, and also control the perennial floods in communities around the White Volta basin.

Speaking to the media as part of his working visits to flood-hit communities in the Upper East Region, where floodwaters had killed 10 people and destroyed road networks, Dr. Bawumia indicated that the project would look at making defences more permanent against floods in the area.

“At the end of the day, this is a problem that we have kept experiencing year after year, and the question I am sure is in the minds of every Ghanaian is what are we doing about it? We have basically understood that to deal with this problem fundamentally, we have to put in place a flood control mechanism and in this context it is the Pawlugu Dam.That is the most important antidote to all of these,” he noted.

“That is why we have moved to secure the Pawlugu Dam project, and this project is the biggest dam project and the single biggest investment in northern Ghana since independence,” he pointed out and noted that the contractors were on site working on the project.

The Vice-President said work on the project had reached the river point and the contractors were waiting for the floods to subside to enable them to divert the water in order to continue.

Distressing & Disheartening

Inspecting the damaged portions of the Zebila-Bawku road that had left commuters stranded, Dr. Bawumia described the flooding in the Upper East Region as distressing and disheartening.

“It is quite disheartening to see how badly the Kubore River has divided the road making it difficult for people and vehicular movement,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia commiserated with the chiefs, opinion leaders, residents, and also drivers and passengers that have been affected by the development. He assured them of government’s commitment to fix the damaged bridge.

The Vice-President noted that he would take the Upper East Regional Minister, Interior Minister, National and Regional Directors of NADMO and the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways to the other affected places in the region to have a first-hand appreciation of the situation.

By Ernest Kofi Adu