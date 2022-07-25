Radio Presenter Andy Dosty Separates From Wife

All is not well with renowned radio presenter, Andy Dosty’s marriage as he and his wife are currently heading for a divorce.

The Hitz Fm presenter has been separated from his wife for a year now.

He disclosed this in an interview with XYZ TV saying, “We’ve been separated for a year now. The kids make it more painful. Anytime I visit them, they make me sad.”

According to him, life has not been easy for him after their separation because of their children.

“Just as lawyers and counsellors always advise us, it [divorce] is not a good thing. I suffered. Any time I go to visit my children, I get teary. The reason is that the kids make it more painful.

“When children are involved, I think we can exercise patience. There are too many things that can be solved through patience. When you leave the marriage, where are you going? Do you know what you are going to experience in your next relationship,” he queried.