Ritual Murder: Taxi Driver Remanded For Another Two Weeks

Prosecution in the case of Felix Ansah, a taxi driver, who allegedly confessed to killing many people for ritual purposes, including burying a pregnant woman at Ashaiman, has requested for another two weeks for further investigations.

Ansah indicated on Onua TV morning show namely, “Maakye” with the host Captain Smart, that burying of a pregnant woman was done allegedly for a former Member of Parliament for Ashaiman.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of publication of false news, before the Court presided over by Rosemary Baah Torsu.

Chief Inspector Princess Tetteh Boafo who held brief, told the Court that the two weeks’ adjournment would enable them continue with investigations by travelling across the country based on information received over the activities of the accused.

Defense Counsel, Theophilus Donkor said the Police “have come to the court with an empty sheet for the court to fill.”

Mr. Donkor noted that “no one has been killed yet” all that accused said was “spiritual.”

According to the defense counsel, the Police must demonstrate to the Court that accused would interfere with investigations.

He said the invitation by the Prosecution was in bad taste and the court should resist the temptation remanding his client for another two weeks.

Meanwhile, accused has confirmed to the Court that he was being given food whiles in custody.

The Court, in its ruling noted that the last sitting, the timeline given by the Police was short.

It therefore upheld prosecution’s prayers and remanded him into police custody to reappear on September 28.

According to the court, it would however, reconsider the accused person’s bail application at the next adjourned date.

The Prosecution, narrating the facts, told the Court that sometime in September this year, the attention of Police was drawn to a statement made or published on the “Maakye show” on Onua Television station by the accused person to the effect that he buried pregnant woman alive at Ashaiman.

The Prosecutor said upon the receipt of the information, the Police launched investigations into the matter, which led to the arrest of the accused person.

It said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused person was a taxi driver and resided at Weija, Accra.

The Prosecution said it was also established during investigation that on September, 2, this year, at Onua TV morning show namely “Maakye” with the host, Captain Smart, the accused in a response to a question from the host stated that he (accused) had killed many people in the past.

It said he stated that he had buried a pregnant woman alive at Ashaiman to perform rituals for a former MP for Ashaiman.

The Prosecution said the Police was, however, yet to extend investigation to where the pregnant woman and other persons mentioned were buried by the accused person.

