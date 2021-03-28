Robber Lynched to Death For stealing GHC800 at Makro

An armed robber identified as Awuni has been lynched to death by civilians at Makro –Kumasi in the Ashanti region for stealing an amount of GHC 800.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the deceased stole the money from one businesswoman called Dorothy and her daughter at knifepoint at the Makro Presbyterian school.

An eyewitness report says the late Awuni threatened to slash the throat of Dorothy’s daughter if she refused to empty her bag. She emptied her bag and gave all the GHC 800 to Awuni and her mobile phone.

she narrated “Dorothy after Awuni gave back her daughter started shouting for help. The civilians started chasing him and arrested him at the Pipe Junction. The grouped caned and lynched him to death”.

The police service is yet to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains have been preserved at the morgue awaiting autopsy.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke