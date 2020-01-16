Ruling On Agordzo’s Bail Application Adjourned Again

ACP Benjamin Agordzo

The High Court has deferred its ruling on the bail application filed lawyers for ACP Benjamin Agordzo, one of the accused persons facing trial for allegedly trying to destabilize the state.

According to the judge, Justice Ekow Baiden, even though the ruling is ready, he will like to consider some of the verbal arguments made in court.

Lawyers for ACP Agordzo filed the bail the application at the high court in December 2019, arguing that their client is being unduly kept in lawful custody.

The case has been adjourned to January 21, 2020.