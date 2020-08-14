Salam Yakubu Extols Kotoko CEO

Abdul Salam Yakubu

The President for New Edubiase United, Abdul Salam Yakubu, has thrown his weight behind Nana Yaw Amponsah to succeed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko.

The seasoned administrator believes the Porcupine Warriors have the right man for the job as he believes in the capabilities of the 2019 Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant.

However, he has entreated the board of directors and the fans to be patient as Amponsah will need time to transform the club.

“Nana Yaw Amponsah is young and I believe he can shoulder the responsibilities,” Abdul Salam said on Kumasi-based Fox FM.

“He consulted me prior to the GFA elections. He has always been with me dating back to his university days at Legon, but I told him GFA presidency will be a difficult contest.

“I believe in his capabilities and would advise that the Kotoko fraternity should have the patience with him,” he added.

Amponsah started work on Monday, August 11 following his introduction last Friday.

He has promised to make the club the best in Africa, claiming that the club is bigger than two main political parties in Ghana—New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

-Ghanasoccernet