Sammy Awuku Criticizes NDC Govt’s Inconsistencies

Sammy Awuku

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Akuapem North, Sammy Awuku, has critisised the NDC government for multiple inconsistencies in its approach to policies and governance.

Speaking on various issues in an interview with DGN, Mr. Awuku pointed out contradictions regarding the government’s stance on betting and lottery taxes.

“I’m excited that the betting tax is going to be scrapped, I’ve been consistent about it, even during the NPP era. And I said it is something that personally has not worked in many of the jurisdictions, anytime you have introduced taxes on betting.

“Lottery was part of the betting tax. The National Lottery Authority, for instance, is owned by the government, and apart from the things that they do, at the end of the day, they must also contribute to the national kitty.

“And then, even when they have a surplus, they must do good courses in collaboration with the Ministry and the Minister of Finance and the board. So clearly, you do have a situation where National Lottery Authorities are owned by the government. They have the monopoly to operate, supervise, and regulate the lottery.

“So if the government is taxing itself, then what will happen is that the underground operators that we call the illegal operators, they will become emboldened, because if you play with the government, you attract a 10% tax on what you win. But if you play with the illegals, you get your full money. So I told them that, for me, it was counter-productive. There are several examples, and even we drew the government’s attention to it.

“Clearly, it was something that whether Dr. Bawumia Or John Mahama, it was going to go. The difficulty with the NDC position is that earlier the Finance Minister-designate, in time past, had said that it should be banned.

“Lottery and betting should be banned, not just the tax being scrapped, that should be banned.

He raised concerns over a policy shift in the handling of betting, particularly with statements made by Finance Minister-designate, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

He questioned the logic behind Dr. Forson’s change in position, from advocating for a complete ban on betting and lottery to now overseeing the sector under the Ministry of Finance.

Mr. Awuku further criticized the government’s creation of a new Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, citing potential confusion and inefficiencies.

He also noted overlaps between the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technology and the Ministry of Environment, Science, and Technology.

On the economic front, Mr. Awuku pointed out inconsistencies in statements regarding government revenue expectations, particularly concerning taxes from the betting industry.

In his conclusion, Mr. Awuku called for clearer policies and more transparent communication from the government, especially as it navigates its ongoing engagement with the International Monetary Fund and other fiscal matters.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House