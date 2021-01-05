SC FloorsTsatsu, Clears Amewu For Parliament

Supreme Court by a unanimous decision

upholds Deputy AG Godfred Yeboah Dame’s arguments that Ho High Court does not have jurisdiction to hear Tsatsu Tsikata’s case on the Amewu petition. Subsequently, John Peter Amewu shall remain duly elected as MP for Hohoe.

Dame’s contention that the case argued by Tsikata was not a human rights issue at all has thus triumphed.

The apex court agreed with Dame that Tsikata, the NDC lawyer had rather presented an election petition scantily clothed as an abuse of the human rights or disenfranchisement of the people of Santrofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe..

Panel Chair, Yaw Apau declared that Amewu had nothing to answer for. “He only stood for the elections. He was not the Electoral Commision and he did not determine the boundaries of the constituency or the persons eligible to vote in the constituency.” John Peter Amewu cannot therefore suffer an injunction to his election, the Supreme Court Judges indicated.