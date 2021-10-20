Shatta Wale Freed?

Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale is purported to have been released on bail barely a day after he was arrested information available to DGN Online.

The musician who was reported to be in police custody has been seen in a video walking on the corridors of the East Legon Police Station with his friend and fellow artiste, Medikal in the similar dress since yesterday.

The artiste was arrested on Tuesday night after the police had issued a statement to the effect that they were after him to aid them in an ongoing investigation.

On Monday, October 18, 2021, there was so much public concern after persons within the camp of Shatta Wale reported the artiste had been attacked by gunmen.

According to Nana Dope, a personal assistant to Shatta Wale who first broke the news, his boss was shot by gunmen around East Legon in Accra and was rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

The Ghana Police Service in a later statement said it has launched investigations into the report.

Shatta Wale, following the police statement, took to his social media page to announce that he had gone into hiding for his own safety.

According to the artiste, he had feared for his life after a prophet made a damming prophecy that he was going to be shot on Monday.

It is however not yet known the current status of two other persons who were arrested in connection with the staged gun attack.

The police before Shatta Wale turned himself in, had announced in a statement the arrest of Kojo Owusu Koranteng alias Nana Dope who is a Personal Assistant to the artiste together with one Eric Venator alias Gangee.

The two, according to the police were arrested for allegedly spreading false information with the intention to cause fear and panic.

“The arrest of the suspects is in response to the alleged circulation of false claims on the alleged gunshot attack on Shatta Wale,” the statement said.

By Vincent Kubi