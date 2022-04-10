Shatta Wale Grabs New Girl With Kisses

Shatta Wale kissing new girlfriend

It’s been less than a week after viral reports that dancehall act, Shatta Wale has parted ways with his girlfriend, Elfreda, and has outdoored a new lady.

In the latest video circulating on Instagram, the musician who is currently in the United States has been captured passionately kissing the new lady.

There aren’t details about the new lady but it looks obvious she is making him happy in the absence of Elfreda.

Questions are however being asked if she was the reason behind Shatta and Elfreda’s split.

The one time lovebirds ended their affairs less than four months after Shatta introduced Elfreda to the world in January 2022.

In series of cryptic comments on Snapchat last week, Shatta suggested that they broke up because Elfreda went through his phone.

He also went on to appeal to his baby mama Michelle Diamond aka Shatta Michy not to laugh at him. Some media houses even reported that he wanted Michy back in his life.

However the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker apparently has different plans.