Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Gyakie For 2022 Global Citizen Festival

Four of Ghana’s top-rated artistes, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Gyakie have been shortlisted to perform at the 2022 edition of the Global Citizen Festival on September 24.

They will perform alongside other international acts such as Usher, SZA, Stormzy, H.E.R. and Tems at the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.

The Global Citizen Festival has become the world’s longest-running global campaign calling for an end to the extreme poverty that unites millions of voices, amplified by the world’s biggest artistes, demanding world leaders take action now.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival will call on world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly and ahead of the G20 and COP27 in November to step up and invest $600 million into the future of women and girls, close the annual $10 billion climate financing shortfall, deliver $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis, and provide urgent relief from crushing debts to end extreme poverty.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival campaign is supported by governments and world leaders including Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana among others.

With two stages in international cultural capitals, New York City and Accra, Ghana, the 2022 Global Citizen Festival will be broadcast and streamed on ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Hulu, iHeartRadio, TimesLIVE, Twitter, YouTube, and more.

ABC News Live’s broadcast will air on Saturday, September 24, and a primetime special, Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW, will air on ABC on Sunday, September 25 at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT. Additional tune-in details to follow in the coming weeks.

Performers on the Central Park stage will include Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, and Rosalía, with more to be announced. Global Citizen Festival: NYC will be hosted by actor, producer, author, and Global Citizen Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Marking the 65th anniversary of Ghana’s independence and the 20th anniversary of the African Union, Accra’s iconic Black Star Square, Ghana’s music giants alongside Usher, SZA, Stormzy, H.E.R, and TEMS are expected to thrill patrons with various hit songs whilst advocating for the end of extreme poverty in Africa.

Gyakie, in a Twitter post sighted by BEATWAVES, expressed her excitement to join this year’s event alongside world leaders and activists to empower women and girls.

“I’m so excited to join @GlblCtzn alongside world leaders and activists at #GlobalCitizenFestival in Accra, Black Star Square, to empower women and girls, protect the planet, and create change on September 24!” she wrote.

Tickets to the festivals are free and can be earned by downloading the Global Citizen app or visiting www.globalcitizen.org to take action on the campaign’s issues. For each action taken, users earn points that can be redeemed for tickets to the festivals.

For more information about the 2022 Global Citizen Festival, visit www.globalcitizen.org, and follow @glblctzn on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke